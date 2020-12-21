Rodman & Renshaw lifts Origin Agritech Limited [SEED] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Origin Agritech Limited [NASDAQ: SEED] traded at a high on 12/18/20, posting a 20.61 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.87. The company report on November 3, 2020 that Origin Agritech is Awarded a Grant by the Ministry of Agriculture for Two of Its GMO Corn Traits.

Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SEED) (the “Company” or “Origin”), an agriculture technology company, announced that it was awarded an RMB6.5 million grant from the Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) of China for the successful evaluation of the effects of two of its GMO corn traits.

The two traits that received the grant funding are GH5112E-117C, a double stack of insect resistance and herbicide tolerance corn and G1105E-823, an herbicide tolerance corn. These traits’ testing standards have recently been approved, clearing the way for the final step of receiving bio-safety certificates, which the company believes will happen soon.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1603453 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Origin Agritech Limited stands at 14.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.63%.

The market cap for SEED stock reached $57.56 million, with 4.80 million shares outstanding and 3.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 42.78K shares, SEED reached a trading volume of 1603453 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for Origin Agritech Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2011. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2009, representing the official price target for Origin Agritech Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Origin Agritech Limited is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.93.

Origin Agritech Limited [SEED] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.29. With this latest performance, SEED shares gained by 44.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 95.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 204.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.22 for Origin Agritech Limited [SEED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.81, while it was recorded at 10.99 for the last single week of trading, and 7.67 for the last 200 days.

Origin Agritech Limited [SEED]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Origin Agritech Limited [SEED] shares currently have an operating margin of -62.06 and a Gross Margin at -13.88. Origin Agritech Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -67.20.

Additionally, SEED Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 140.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Origin Agritech Limited [SEED] managed to generate an average of -$192,175 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Origin Agritech Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Origin Agritech Limited [SEED]

There are presently around $2 million, or 5.30% of SEED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEED stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 119,623, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 38.70% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 21,318 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.3 million in SEED stocks shares; and ADVISORY SERVICES NETWORK, LLC, currently with $3000.0 in SEED stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Origin Agritech Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Origin Agritech Limited [NASDAQ:SEED] by around 141,191 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 10,908 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 10,408 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,691 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEED stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 141,191 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 10,908 shares during the same period.