Raymond James lifts BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

BGC Partners Inc. [NASDAQ: BGCP] plunged by -$0.1 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $4.39 during the day while it closed the day at $4.24. The company report on December 17, 2020 that Sparrow Tech Private Limited selects kACE Pro for Digital Options Pricing & Risk Management.

kACE, a division of Fenics Software Limited, an entity within the BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) (“BGC Partners,” “BGC” or the “Company”) group of companies, announced that Sparrow Tech Private Limited (“Sparrow”), a Singapore headquartered company that offers digital asset options solutions, has selected kACE Pro, the award winning provider of FX options solutions1, as its technology partner for modelling and risk analysis. Sparrow will integrate kACE Pro’s extensive options maths libraries within its proprietary derivatives trading platform via the kACE open infrastructure.

John Crisp, Global Head of Product and Strategy at kACE, said, “We are excited to be working with Sparrow, the first client to leverage our 30 years experience of delivering FX options solutions and applying it to the world of crypto currency options. This is a growing requirement from our existing customers and new clients such as Sparrow.”.

BGC Partners Inc. stock has also loss -1.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BGCP stock has inclined by 80.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 51.97% and lost -28.62% year-on date.

The market cap for BGCP stock reached $1.57 billion, with 363.24 million shares outstanding and 291.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, BGCP reached a trading volume of 7254480 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BGCP shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BGCP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for BGC Partners Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $12 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2015, representing the official price target for BGC Partners Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BGC Partners Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for BGCP in the course of the last twelve months was 13.47.

BGCP stock trade performance evaluation

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.17. With this latest performance, BGCP shares gained by 16.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.07 for BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.51, while it was recorded at 4.31 for the last single week of trading, and 2.93 for the last 200 days.

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.68 and a Gross Margin at +92.32. BGC Partners Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.63.

Return on Total Capital for BGCP is now 5.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 196.69. Additionally, BGCP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 179.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] managed to generate an average of $10,713 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BGC Partners Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGCP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGC Partners Inc. go to 12.50%.

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $712 million, or 54.20% of BGCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BGCP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,677,331, which is approximately -3.015% of the company’s market cap and around 8.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,953,051 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.6 million in BGCP stocks shares; and CARDINAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC /CT, currently with $60.77 million in BGCP stock with ownership of nearly -2.425% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BGC Partners Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in BGC Partners Inc. [NASDAQ:BGCP] by around 27,655,330 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 43,121,735 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 97,113,155 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 167,890,220 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BGCP stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,341,526 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 18,605,291 shares during the same period.