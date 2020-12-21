Proofpoint Inc. [PFPT] stock Upgrade by Truist analyst, price target now $135

Proofpoint Inc. [NASDAQ: PFPT] traded at a high on 12/18/20, posting a 11.92 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $131.11. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Proofpoint Named Best Overall Enterprise Email Security Solution Provider of the Year.

2020 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards recognizes Proofpoint for ongoing cloud-based email security innovation.

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, announced that it has been named the winner of the “Overall Enterprise Email Security Solution Provider of the Year” award in the fourth annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2469817 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Proofpoint Inc. stands at 4.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.44%.

The market cap for PFPT stock reached $6.76 billion, with 57.62 million shares outstanding and 56.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 592.64K shares, PFPT reached a trading volume of 2469817 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Proofpoint Inc. [PFPT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFPT shares is $135.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Proofpoint Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Summit Insights dropped their target price from $140 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Proofpoint Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on PFPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Proofpoint Inc. is set at 4.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFPT in the course of the last twelve months was 29.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has PFPT stock performed recently?

Proofpoint Inc. [PFPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.95. With this latest performance, PFPT shares gained by 34.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.59 for Proofpoint Inc. [PFPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.07, while it was recorded at 119.62 for the last single week of trading, and 110.00 for the last 200 days.

Proofpoint Inc. [PFPT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Proofpoint Inc. [PFPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.81 and a Gross Margin at +71.73. Proofpoint Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.67.

Return on Total Capital for PFPT is now -10.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Proofpoint Inc. [PFPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.04. Additionally, PFPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Proofpoint Inc. [PFPT] managed to generate an average of -$38,677 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Proofpoint Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Proofpoint Inc. [PFPT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Proofpoint Inc. posted 0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Proofpoint Inc. go to 21.00%.

Insider trade positions for Proofpoint Inc. [PFPT]

There are presently around $7,074 million, or 96.10% of PFPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,335,148, which is approximately -0.135% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 4,926,886 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $645.96 million in PFPT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $409.94 million in PFPT stock with ownership of nearly -3.005% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Proofpoint Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 202 institutional holders increased their position in Proofpoint Inc. [NASDAQ:PFPT] by around 6,244,558 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 6,461,617 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 41,248,629 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,954,804 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFPT stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,147,422 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 783,976 shares during the same period.