Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PRTK] is 61.54% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: PRTK] traded at a low on 12/18/20, posting a -8.82 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.51. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Paratek Announces Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases and other public health threats for civilian, government and military use, announced that on November 30, 2020, the Company granted stock options and restricted stock units to one new employee of the Company. These awards were granted pursuant to the Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2017 Inducement Plan, as amended, which was approved by the Company’s board of directors on June 15, 2017, under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the NASDAQ Listing Rules, for equity grants to employees entering into employment or returning to employment after a bona fide period of non-employment with the Company, as an inducement material to such individuals entering into employment with the Company.

The stock options are to acquire, in the aggregate, 3,550 shares of the Company’s common stock at a per share exercise price of $6.19, the closing sales price on November 30, 2020, and shall vest over a four-year vesting period, under which 25% of the shares will vest after 12 months of employment, with the remaining shares vesting monthly thereafter over the remaining 36-month period, subject to the employee’s continuous service. The restricted stock units are to acquire, in the aggregate, 3,000 shares of the Company’s common stock and shall vest upon the conclusion of a 36-month vesting period, under which one hundred percent 100% of the restricted stock units will vest after 36 months of employment, subject to the employee’s continuous service. The stock options and restricted stock units are subject to the terms and conditions of the Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2017 Inducement Plan, as amended, and the terms and conditions of the stock option agreement and restricted stock unit award agreement covering each grant.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1271216 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 6.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.09%.

The market cap for PRTK stock reached $325.89 million, with 45.48 million shares outstanding and 41.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 394.06K shares, PRTK reached a trading volume of 1271216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PRTK]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, WBB Securities raised their target price to Speculative Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on PRTK stock. On November 23, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for PRTK shares from 55 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.17.

How has PRTK stock performed recently?

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PRTK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.55. With this latest performance, PRTK shares gained by 9.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.75 for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PRTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.84, while it was recorded at 6.75 for the last single week of trading, and 4.89 for the last 200 days.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PRTK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PRTK] shares currently have an operating margin of -698.92 and a Gross Margin at +75.87. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -778.47.

Return on Total Capital for PRTK is now -46.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3,247.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.72. Additionally, PRTK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 117.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 105.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PRTK] managed to generate an average of -$1,262,647 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

Earnings analysis for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PRTK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.81/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.81/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRTK.

Insider trade positions for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PRTK]

There are presently around $148 million, or 52.80% of PRTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRTK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,030,848, which is approximately 9.744% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; OMEGA FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,600,410 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.93 million in PRTK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $13.42 million in PRTK stock with ownership of nearly 14.097% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:PRTK] by around 2,586,357 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 1,459,907 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 18,641,712 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,687,976 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRTK stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 577,080 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 514,112 shares during the same period.