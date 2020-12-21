Oriental Culture Holding LTD [OCG] is 0.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Oriental Culture Holding LTD [NASDAQ: OCG] price plunged by -18.14 percent to reach at -$1.33. The company report on December 18, 2020 that Oriental Culture Holding LTD Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional 59,400 Shares.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (“OCG” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OCG), a leading online provider focusing on collectibles and artwork e-commerce services, announced the closing of its initial public offering of 5,124,400 ordinary shares, including the exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option to purchase additional 59,400 ordinary shares, at a public offering price of $4.00 per share before underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the ordinary shares were offered by the Company. The ordinary shares commenced trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “OCG” on December 15, 2020.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, were approximately $20.50 million.

A sum of 5865224 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.60M shares. Oriental Culture Holding LTD shares reached a high of $7.10 and dropped to a low of $6.00 until finishing in the latest session at $6.00.

Guru’s Opinion on Oriental Culture Holding LTD [OCG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oriental Culture Holding LTD is set at 6.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.41.

OCG Stock Performance Analysis:

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

Insight into Oriental Culture Holding LTD Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oriental Culture Holding LTD [OCG] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.76 and a Gross Margin at +90.11. Oriental Culture Holding LTD’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +67.57.

Return on Total Capital for OCG is now 114.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 115.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 115.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 94.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oriental Culture Holding LTD [OCG] managed to generate an average of $162,283 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.40.Oriental Culture Holding LTD’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.10 and a Current Ratio set at 11.10.