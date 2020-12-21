Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO] fell -24.51% so far this year. What now?

Mustang Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: MBIO] closed the trading session at $3.08 on 12/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.025, while the highest price level was $3.29. The company report on December 7, 2020 that Mustang Bio Announces Interim Phase 1/2 Data for MB-106 in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

Data presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meetingshow extremely favorable safety profile and clinical activity.

89% overall response rate and 44% complete response rate in patients treated with modified cell manufacturing process.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.51 percent and weekly performance of 11.19 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, MBIO reached to a volume of 5707053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Mustang Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2019, representing the official price target for Mustang Bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on MBIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mustang Bio Inc. is set at 0.27 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32.

MBIO stock trade performance evaluation

Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.19. With this latest performance, MBIO shares dropped by -0.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.68 for Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.08, while it was recorded at 2.96 for the last single week of trading, and 3.11 for the last 200 days.

Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for MBIO is now -88.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -90.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -79.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.06. Additionally, MBIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO] managed to generate an average of -$909,588 per employee.Mustang Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mustang Bio Inc. posted -0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -61.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MBIO.

Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $52 million, or 26.30% of MBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MBIO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,330,521, which is approximately 21.528% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 1,775,278 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.47 million in MBIO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.81 million in MBIO stock with ownership of nearly -1.128% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mustang Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Mustang Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:MBIO] by around 4,878,747 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 3,053,118 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 8,911,203 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,843,068 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MBIO stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 820,700 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,476,322 shares during the same period.