Market cap of Zix Corporation [ZIXI] reaches 429.08M – now what?

Zix Corporation [NASDAQ: ZIXI] jumped around 0.88 points on Friday, while shares priced at $8.41 at the close of the session, up 11.69%. The company report on November 11, 2020 that Zix Sets November 2020 Financial Conference Schedule.

Zix Corporation (Zix) (NASDAQ: ZIXI), a leading provider of cloud email security, productivity and compliance solutions, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences during November 2020:.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

14th Annual Needham Virtual Security, Networking, & Communications ConferencePresenting on Tuesday, November 17 at 3:45 p.m. Eastern time with one-on-one meetings same dayWebcast: Link.

Zix Corporation stock is now 24.04% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZIXI Stock saw the intraday high of $8.41 and lowest of $7.59 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.29, which means current price is +196.13% above from all time high which was touched on 02/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 584.23K shares, ZIXI reached a trading volume of 2299421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zix Corporation [ZIXI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIXI shares is $10.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIXI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Zix Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Zix Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on ZIXI stock. On February 27, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for ZIXI shares from 5.50 to 4.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zix Corporation is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIXI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZIXI in the course of the last twelve months was 34.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has ZIXI stock performed recently?

Zix Corporation [ZIXI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.39. With this latest performance, ZIXI shares gained by 18.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIXI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.57 for Zix Corporation [ZIXI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.97, while it was recorded at 7.63 for the last single week of trading, and 6.21 for the last 200 days.

Zix Corporation [ZIXI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zix Corporation [ZIXI] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.15 and a Gross Margin at +47.98. Zix Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.45.

Return on Total Capital for ZIXI is now -4.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zix Corporation [ZIXI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.90. Additionally, ZIXI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 453.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zix Corporation [ZIXI] managed to generate an average of -$25,878 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Zix Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Zix Corporation [ZIXI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zix Corporation posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZIXI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zix Corporation go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Zix Corporation [ZIXI]

There are presently around $323 million, or 69.20% of ZIXI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIXI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,360,300, which is approximately 3.256% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC, holding 3,310,242 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.84 million in ZIXI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $23.87 million in ZIXI stock with ownership of nearly 3.191% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zix Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Zix Corporation [NASDAQ:ZIXI] by around 5,727,691 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 5,706,921 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 26,932,253 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,366,865 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIXI stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,230,826 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 3,049,203 shares during the same period.