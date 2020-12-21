Tuesday, December 22, 2020
type here...
Industry

Market cap of Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] reaches 2.59B – now what?

By Misty Lee

Must read

Equity Analysis

Oil Rose While Gold Dropped On Monday As Vaccination Begun In The U.S.

Brandon Evans - 0
In the oil sector, in the expectation of an economic rebound in 2021 thanks to anti-Covid-19 vaccinations, optimism has continued to increase costs. In...
Read more
Ticker Update

Surge Continued For Stitch Fix (SFIX) Stock On 10th Day OF Quarterly Results

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Online apparel retailer Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) shares have been raised about 75 percent since the start of this month. The main reason for...
Read more
US Equities

Oil Rose But Dollar Dropped On Thursday

Misty Lee - 0
On Thursday, after the Fed and in anticipation of a new stimulus package in the country, WTI light crude oil rose another 1.1 percent...
Read more
Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices Rose Anticipating Budget Support While Waiting For Fed’s Decision

Caleb Clifford - 0
On Tuesday, the New York Stock Exchange advanced as the U.S. Congress is moving to pass a new package to help the economy before...
Read more

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] stock went on an upward path that rose over 23.26% on Friday. The company report on December 19, 2020 that Upstart Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (“Upstart”) (Nasdaq: UPST) announced the closing of its initial public offering of its common stock at a price to the public of $20.00 per share, which includes 9,000,000 shares offered and sold by Upstart, 3,015,690 shares offered and sold by the selling stockholders and the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase 1,802,353 shares from certain selling stockholders. Upstart did not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders. The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on December 16, 2020 under the symbol “UPST.”.

The small cap to buy before 2021

There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here  >>

Sponsored

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities and Citigroup acted as lead book-running managers for this offering. Jefferies and Barclays also acted as book-running managers. JMP Securities and Blaylock Van, LLC acted as co-managers for this offering.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.59 billion, with 58.79 million shares outstanding and 9.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.25M shares, UPST stock reached a trading volume of 7246149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 10.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.63.

UPST Stock Performance Analysis:

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

Insight into Upstart Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.79. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.28.

Additionally, UPST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 183.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] managed to generate an average of -$1,707 per employee.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] is -38.88% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?
Next articleCaesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] Is Currently -2.10 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

More articles

Industry

Covetrus Inc. [CVET] stock Upgrade by Stifel analyst, price target now $26

Edison Baldwin - 0
Covetrus Inc. price plunged by -1.93 percent to reach at -$0.54. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Covetrus Completes Separation from...
Read more
Industry

Kellogg Company [K] Revenue clocked in at $13.53 billion, down -10.24% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Kellogg Company stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.64% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more
Industry

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] Stock trading around $104.61 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. price plunged by -0.09 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on December 15, 2020 that In a...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Ticker Update

Surge Continued For Stitch Fix (SFIX) Stock On 10th Day OF Quarterly Results

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Online apparel retailer Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) shares have been raised about 75 percent since the start of this month. The main reason for...
Read more
US Equities

Oil Rose But Dollar Dropped On Thursday

Misty Lee - 0
On Thursday, after the Fed and in anticipation of a new stimulus package in the country, WTI light crude oil rose another 1.1 percent...
Read more
Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices Rose Anticipating Budget Support While Waiting For Fed’s Decision

Caleb Clifford - 0
On Tuesday, the New York Stock Exchange advanced as the U.S. Congress is moving to pass a new package to help the economy before...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Oil Rose While Gold Dropped On Monday As Vaccination Begun In The U.S.

Brandon Evans - 0
In the oil sector, in the expectation of an economic rebound in 2021 thanks to anti-Covid-19 vaccinations, optimism has continued to increase costs. In...
Read more
Stock Stories

Walt Disney (DIS) Surged Over 13% On Friday, Announced Magical Targets For Streaming Platforms

Annabelle Farmer - 0
On Friday, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares soared 13.6 percent on Wall Street, finishing at a fresh record high of $175.72, a day...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Ticker Update

Surge Continued For Stitch Fix (SFIX) Stock On 10th Day OF Quarterly Results

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Online apparel retailer Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) shares have been raised about 75 percent since the start of this month. The main reason for...
Read more
US Equities

Oil Rose But Dollar Dropped On Thursday

Misty Lee - 0
On Thursday, after the Fed and in anticipation of a new stimulus package in the country, WTI light crude oil rose another 1.1 percent...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTNews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.