Market cap of Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] reaches 2.59B – now what?

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] stock went on an upward path that rose over 23.26% on Friday. The company report on December 19, 2020 that Upstart Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (“Upstart”) (Nasdaq: UPST) announced the closing of its initial public offering of its common stock at a price to the public of $20.00 per share, which includes 9,000,000 shares offered and sold by Upstart, 3,015,690 shares offered and sold by the selling stockholders and the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase 1,802,353 shares from certain selling stockholders. Upstart did not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders. The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on December 16, 2020 under the symbol “UPST.”.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities and Citigroup acted as lead book-running managers for this offering. Jefferies and Barclays also acted as book-running managers. JMP Securities and Blaylock Van, LLC acted as co-managers for this offering.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.59 billion, with 58.79 million shares outstanding and 9.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.25M shares, UPST stock reached a trading volume of 7246149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 10.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.63.

UPST Stock Performance Analysis:

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

Insight into Upstart Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.79. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.28.

Additionally, UPST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 183.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] managed to generate an average of -$1,707 per employee.