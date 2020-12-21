Market cap of Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] reaches 981.58M – now what?

Redwood Trust Inc. [NYSE: RWT] traded at a high on 12/18/20, posting a 0.57 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.82. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Redwood Trust Announces Dividend of $0.14 for the Fourth Quarter of 2020.

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) announced that its Board of Directors authorized the declaration of a fourth quarter regular dividend of $0.14 per share. This marks the company’s 86th consecutive quarterly dividend. The fourth quarter 2020 dividend is payable on December 29, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 17, 2020.

“The payment of regular dividends is an important element of delivering value to our shareholders. We remain committed to delivering an attractive dividend while continuing to strategically deploy capital going forward,” said Christopher J. Abate, Chief Executive Officer of Redwood Trust.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5449008 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Redwood Trust Inc. stands at 2.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.34%.

The market cap for RWT stock reached $981.58 million, with 113.40 million shares outstanding and 110.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, RWT reached a trading volume of 5449008 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RWT shares is $10.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RWT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Redwood Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Redwood Trust Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Redwood Trust Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for RWT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.05.

How has RWT stock performed recently?

Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.23. With this latest performance, RWT shares dropped by -2.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RWT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.73 for Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.66, while it was recorded at 8.84 for the last single week of trading, and 6.93 for the last 200 days.

Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.44 and a Gross Margin at +97.33. Redwood Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.82.

Return on Total Capital for RWT is now 1.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 865.32. Additionally, RWT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 87.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 737.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] managed to generate an average of $441,898 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

Earnings analysis for Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Redwood Trust Inc. posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RWT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Redwood Trust Inc. go to 0.36%.

Insider trade positions for Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT]

There are presently around $771 million, or 80.30% of RWT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RWT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,822,135, which is approximately 0.147% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,111,632 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $98.0 million in RWT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $49.66 million in RWT stock with ownership of nearly 3.359% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Redwood Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Redwood Trust Inc. [NYSE:RWT] by around 7,577,313 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 11,072,604 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 68,755,484 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,405,401 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RWT stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,436,257 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 7,509,452 shares during the same period.