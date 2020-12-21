Market cap of Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. [NLTX] reaches 519.93M – now what?

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: NLTX] traded at a low on 12/18/20, posting a -7.49 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.48. The company report on December 10, 2020 that Neoleukin Therapeutics Announces Submission of Investigational New Drug Application for NL-201 De Novo Protein Immunotherapy Candidate for Cancer.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., “Neoleukin” (NASDAQ:NLTX), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing sophisticated computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics, announced the submission of an Investigational New Drug (IND) Application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to begin a Phase 1 clinical program of its lead immunotherapeutic candidate, NL-201. NL-201 is a computationally designed de novo protein that is a mimetic of natural cytokines IL-2 and IL-15.

“This IND submission is an important milestone for our company, and I’m proud of our team’s efforts in advancing NL-201 toward first-in-human evaluation,” said Jonathan Drachman, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Neoleukin. “We look forward to initiating patient enrollment in our Phase 1 trial, which is planned to be conducted in both North America and Australia.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1608801 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. stands at 7.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.86%.

The market cap for NLTX stock reached $519.93 million, with 54.12 million shares outstanding and 33.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 197.82K shares, NLTX reached a trading volume of 1608801 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on NLTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.84 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.44.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. [NLTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.34. With this latest performance, NLTX shares dropped by -4.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.04 for Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. [NLTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.01, while it was recorded at 12.38 for the last single week of trading, and 12.09 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for NLTX is now -22.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. [NLTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.85. Additionally, NLTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. [NLTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,928,944 per employee.Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.90 and a Current Ratio set at 20.90.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. go to 31.10%.

There are presently around $316 million, or 66.10% of NLTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLTX stocks are: REDMILE GROUP, LLC with ownership of 4,172,686, which is approximately 3.253% of the company’s market cap and around 20.29% of the total institutional ownership; ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, holding 3,862,931 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.35 million in NLTX stocks shares; and BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, currently with $43.87 million in NLTX stock with ownership of nearly 12.479% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:NLTX] by around 4,130,981 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 1,692,950 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 21,742,698 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,566,629 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLTX stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 474,692 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 791,647 shares during the same period.