Monday, December 21, 2020
Market cap of Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] reaches 250.31M – now what?

By Edison Baldwin

Kaixin Auto Holdings [NASDAQ: KXIN] closed the trading session at $4.67 on 12/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.14, while the highest price level was $5.25. The company report on December 12, 2020 that Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Appointment of New Auditor.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (“Kaixin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KXIN) announced the appointment of Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk LLP (“MarcumBP”) as its independent registered public accounting firm, effective December 9, 2020.

The appointment of MarcumBP was made after a careful and thorough evaluation process and has been approved by Kaixin’s board and audit committee.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 149.73 percent and weekly performance of 15.88 percent. The stock has been moved at 449.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 55.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 919.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.02M shares, KXIN reached to a volume of 10107661 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kaixin Auto Holdings is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for KXIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75.

KXIN stock trade performance evaluation

Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.88. With this latest performance, KXIN shares gained by 55.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 449.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 256.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KXIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.99 for Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.21, while it was recorded at 4.20 for the last single week of trading, and 1.67 for the last 200 days.

Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.73 and a Gross Margin at -1.64. Kaixin Auto Holdings’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.78.

Return on Total Capital for KXIN is now -51.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.81. Additionally, KXIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 131.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] managed to generate an average of -$165,290 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 513.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.53.Kaixin Auto Holdings’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 0.70% of KXIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KXIN stocks are: CSS LLC/IL with ownership of 140,661, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 15.30% of the total institutional ownership; MINT TOWER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT B.V., holding 100,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.47 million in KXIN stocks shares; and DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $0.4 million in KXIN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Kaixin Auto Holdings [NASDAQ:KXIN] by around 112,296 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 69,397 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 224,168 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 405,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KXIN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 112,296 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 69,397 shares during the same period.

Previous articleAgenus Inc. [AGEN] Revenue clocked in at $91.40 million, down -12.78% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleCYREN Ltd. [CYRN] moved up 50.03: Why It’s Important

