Market Analysts see Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: LPTX] gained 14.59% on the last trading session, reaching $2.12 price per share at the time. The company report on November 23, 2020 that Leap Therapeutics to Participate at Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LPTX), a biotechnology company focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics, announced that Douglas E. Onsi, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, being held on December 1-3, 2020.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

A pre-recording of the fireside chat is currently available on the Investors page of the company’s website at https://investors.leaptx.com/. A replay of the event will be available for 90 days.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. represents 76.32 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $110.41 million with the latest information. LPTX stock price has been found in the range of $1.86 to $2.14.

If compared to the average trading volume of 687.62K shares, LPTX reached a trading volume of 2865213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]:

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Leap Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leap Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 100.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

Trading performance analysis for LPTX stock

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.84. With this latest performance, LPTX shares gained by 41.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 148.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.66 for Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.84, while it was recorded at 1.89 for the last single week of trading, and 1.95 for the last 200 days.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for LPTX is now -791.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -824.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -886.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -248.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,265,385 per employee.Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.70.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Leap Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leap Therapeutics Inc. go to -2.49%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]

There are presently around $53 million, or 53.90% of LPTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPTX stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 8,476,496, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.04% of the total institutional ownership; HILLHOUSE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LTD., holding 3,716,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.88 million in LPTX stocks shares; and ARTAL GROUP S.A., currently with $5.99 million in LPTX stock with ownership of nearly -5% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Leap Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Leap Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:LPTX] by around 3,031,226 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 7,238,777 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 14,706,702 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,976,705 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPTX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,311,061 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 4,152,217 shares during the same period.