Market Analysts see Cerus Corporation [CERS] gaining to $9. Time to buy?

Cerus Corporation [NASDAQ: CERS] gained 0.57% on the last trading session, reaching $7.02 price per share at the time. The company report on December 15, 2020 that Cerus’ Distribution Partner, CEI, Announces Three-Year Tender Award with the Minas Gerais Hematology and Hemotherapy Center Foundation (HemoMinas) in Brazil for the INTERCEPT Blood System for Platelets.

Cerus Corporation (Nasdaq: CERS) announced that its distribution partner, Companhia Energética Integrada (CEI), was awarded a three-year contract with the HemoMinas Foundation (“HemoMinas”) of Brazil for the INTERCEPT Blood System for platelets. HemoMinas provides services and blood products in the state of Minas Gerais, and the Hemocentro of Belo Horizonte – the largest blood service of HemoMinas – distributes approximately 25,000 platelet doses to hospitals annually.

“We are honored to have been selected by HemoMinas to supply the INTERCEPT Blood System for platelets in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais,” said Hans Vermeij, Cerus’ senior director of commercial operations in Latin America. “HemoMinas’ award is a strong endorsement of the services and products offered by Cerus and CEI, and the importance of pathogen reduced blood components in Brazil,” Vermeij continued.

Cerus Corporation represents 166.57 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.17 billion with the latest information. CERS stock price has been found in the range of $6.715 to $7.05.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, CERS reached a trading volume of 5629405 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cerus Corporation [CERS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CERS shares is $9.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CERS stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Cerus Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Cerus Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on CERS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerus Corporation is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for CERS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

Trading performance analysis for CERS stock

Cerus Corporation [CERS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.59. With this latest performance, CERS shares gained by 11.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CERS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.64 for Cerus Corporation [CERS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.41, while it was recorded at 7.01 for the last single week of trading, and 6.07 for the last 200 days.

Cerus Corporation [CERS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cerus Corporation [CERS] shares currently have an operating margin of -70.62 and a Gross Margin at +62.02. Cerus Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.97.

Return on Total Capital for CERS is now -56.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cerus Corporation [CERS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.97. Additionally, CERS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cerus Corporation [CERS] managed to generate an average of -$280,488 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Cerus Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Cerus Corporation [CERS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cerus Corporation posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CERS.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cerus Corporation [CERS]

There are presently around $1,017 million, or 82.30% of CERS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CERS stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 30,000,071, which is approximately 37.878% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, holding 13,713,195 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.27 million in CERS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $95.35 million in CERS stock with ownership of nearly -0.976% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cerus Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Cerus Corporation [NASDAQ:CERS] by around 13,209,742 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 10,424,776 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 121,173,974 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,808,492 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CERS stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 780,468 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,269,478 shares during the same period.