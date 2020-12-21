Market Analysts see Apollo Investment Corporation [AINV] gaining to $10.50. Time to buy?

Apollo Investment Corporation [NASDAQ: AINV] loss -8.05% or -0.96 points to close at $10.97 with a heavy trading volume of 1348395 shares. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Apollo Investment Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 Second Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 5, 2020 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/69615.

The daily chart for AINV points out that the company has recorded 13.13% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 447.88K shares, AINV reached to a volume of 1348395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Apollo Investment Corporation [AINV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AINV shares is $9.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AINV stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Apollo Investment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $6 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Apollo Investment Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Investment Corporation is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for AINV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for AINV in the course of the last twelve months was 42.49.

Trading performance analysis for AINV stock

Apollo Investment Corporation [AINV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.25. With this latest performance, AINV shares gained by 5.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AINV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.50 for Apollo Investment Corporation [AINV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.68, while it was recorded at 11.44 for the last single week of trading, and 9.27 for the last 200 days.

Apollo Investment Corporation [AINV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Apollo Investment Corporation [AINV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apollo Investment Corporation posted 0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AINV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Investment Corporation go to 3.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Apollo Investment Corporation [AINV]

There are presently around $248 million, or 35.60% of AINV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AINV stocks are: THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 4,920,549, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P., holding 2,898,917 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.8 million in AINV stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $24.17 million in AINV stock with ownership of nearly 2.725% of the company’s market capitalization.

53 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Investment Corporation [NASDAQ:AINV] by around 1,123,480 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 1,070,732 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 20,417,861 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,612,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AINV stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 96,279 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 556,756 shares during the same period.