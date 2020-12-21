Liberty Global plc [LBTYA] stock Upgrade by Berenberg analyst, price target now $27

Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ: LBTYA] closed the trading session at $25.10 on 12/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.985, while the highest price level was $25.76. The company report on December 3, 2020 that Liberty Global to Present at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference.

Liberty Global plc (“Liberty Global”) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) will be presenting at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11:10 a.m. Eastern Time. Liberty Global may make observations concerning its historical operating performance and outlook. The presentation will be webcast live at www.libertyglobal.com. We intend to archive the webcast under the Investor Relations section of our website for approximately 30 days.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.38 percent and weekly performance of 4.93 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, LBTYA reached to a volume of 5960832 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Liberty Global plc [LBTYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBTYA shares is $32.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBTYA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Liberty Global plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $25 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Liberty Global plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $30, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on LBTYA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Global plc is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBTYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for LBTYA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

LBTYA stock trade performance evaluation

Liberty Global plc [LBTYA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.93. With this latest performance, LBTYA shares gained by 10.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBTYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.11 for Liberty Global plc [LBTYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.15, while it was recorded at 25.15 for the last single week of trading, and 21.29 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Global plc [LBTYA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Global plc [LBTYA] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.69 and a Gross Margin at +26.07. Liberty Global plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.22.

Return on Total Capital for LBTYA is now 2.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty Global plc [LBTYA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 211.14. Additionally, LBTYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 181.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liberty Global plc [LBTYA] managed to generate an average of -$75,535 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Liberty Global plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Liberty Global plc [LBTYA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Liberty Global plc posted -1.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10,000.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBTYA.

Liberty Global plc [LBTYA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,680 million, or 89.30% of LBTYA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBTYA stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 35,753,098, which is approximately 8.391% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 18,010,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $452.05 million in LBTYA stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $220.7 million in LBTYA stock with ownership of nearly -0.332% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Global plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ:LBTYA] by around 11,469,418 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 10,822,700 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 124,322,866 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,614,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBTYA stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,095,823 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,102,117 shares during the same period.