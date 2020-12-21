Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK] gain 25.55% so far this year. What now?

Liberty Broadband Corporation [NASDAQ: LBRDK] plunged by -$4.52 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $164.07 during the day while it closed the day at $157.88. The company report on December 19, 2020 that Liberty Broadband and GCI Liberty Announce Closing of Combination.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (“Liberty Broadband”) (NASDAQ: LBRDA, LBRDK, LBRDP) and GCI Liberty, Inc. (“GCI Liberty”) (NASDAQ: GLIBA, GLIBP) each announced that Liberty Broadband has closed its acquisition of GCI Liberty via a stock-for-stock merger (the “combination”).

“We are pleased to have closed Liberty Broadband’s acquisition of GCI Liberty. This process was driven by independent special committees of each company, and we are confident that the transaction will unlock value and benefit the shareholders of both companies,” said Greg Maffei, Liberty Broadband President and CEO.

Liberty Broadband Corporation stock has also loss -2.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LBRDK stock has inclined by 12.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 22.05% and gained 25.55% year-on date.

The market cap for LBRDK stock reached $23.61 billion, with 149.55 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 876.54K shares, LBRDK reached a trading volume of 5416238 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBRDK shares is $191.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBRDK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Broadband Corporation is set at 3.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBRDK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1441.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71.

LBRDK stock trade performance evaluation

Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.36. With this latest performance, LBRDK shares gained by 0.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBRDK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.45 for Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 152.11, while it was recorded at 160.49 for the last single week of trading, and 134.82 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK] shares currently have an operating margin of -197.03 and a Gross Margin at +23.78. Liberty Broadband Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +788.86.

Return on Total Capital for LBRDK is now -0.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.37. Additionally, LBRDK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK] managed to generate an average of $2,093,143 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Liberty Broadband Corporation posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -19.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBRDK.

Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,978 million, or 69.00% of LBRDK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBRDK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,201,187, which is approximately -4.815% of the company’s market cap and around 3.58% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,443,510 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in LBRDK stocks shares; and EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $884.38 million in LBRDK stock with ownership of nearly -7.175% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Broadband Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 190 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Broadband Corporation [NASDAQ:LBRDK] by around 8,516,862 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 6,956,637 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 85,728,347 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,201,846 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBRDK stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,466,374 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 342,213 shares during the same period.