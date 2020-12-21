Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] Revenue clocked in at $1.03 billion, up 5.99% YTD: What’s Next?

Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ: LESL] plunged by -$0.65 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $24.28 during the day while it closed the day at $23.00. The company report on December 16, 2020 that Leslie’s, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal 2020 Financial Results on December 21, 2020.

Leslie’s, Inc. (“Leslie’s” or “Company”; NASDAQ:LESL), the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal 2020 will be released before market open on Monday, December 21, 2020. The Company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 877-407-0784 (international callers please dial 1-201-689-8560) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://ir.lesliespool.com/.

The market cap for LESL stock reached $4.41 billion, with 191.88 million shares outstanding and 177.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, LESL reached a trading volume of 5654959 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LESL shares is $24.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LESL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Leslie’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Leslie’s Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leslie’s Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for LESL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.29.

LESL stock trade performance evaluation

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.24.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LESL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.74 for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL], while it was recorded at 22.11 for the last single week of trading.

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.23 and a Gross Margin at +40.91. Leslie’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.08.

Return on Total Capital for LESL is now 39.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.23. Additionally, LESL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 388.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 238.46.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.92.Leslie’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.