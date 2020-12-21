KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] Stock trading around $40.04 per share: What’s Next?

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] loss -0.94% or -0.38 points to close at $40.04 with a heavy trading volume of 5696958 shares. The company report on December 17, 2020 that KKR Releases 2021 Global Macro Outlook.

Henry McVey: The Path Towards Faster Nominal GDP Growth.

KKR released its 2021 Global Macro Outlook piece by Henry McVey, Head of Global Macro and Asset Allocation (GMAA). In “Another Voice,” McVey outlines his team’s perspective on why we are entering a new period of heightened economic growth that will create significant potential investment opportunities.

It opened the trading session at $40.50, the shares rose to $40.54 and dropped to $39.86, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KKR points out that the company has recorded 27.80% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -157.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, KKR reached to a volume of 5696958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $45.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2020, representing the official price target for KKR & Co. Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.65.

Trading performance analysis for KKR stock

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.06. With this latest performance, KKR shares gained by 5.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.87 for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.77, while it was recorded at 39.90 for the last single week of trading, and 32.09 for the last 200 days.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +72.71. KKR & Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.50.

Return on Total Capital for KKR is now 6.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 254.13. Additionally, KKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 262.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] managed to generate an average of $1,448,735 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KKR & Co. Inc. posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc. go to 13.04%.

An analysis of insider ownership at KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]

There are presently around $17,776 million, or 79.50% of KKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,841,161, which is approximately -3.573% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., holding 45,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.8 billion in KKR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.23 billion in KKR stock with ownership of nearly 2.899% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KKR & Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 240 institutional holders increased their position in KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE:KKR] by around 17,279,640 shares. Additionally, 225 investors decreased positions by around 22,236,871 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 404,436,505 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 443,953,016 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KKR stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,324,949 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 2,862,440 shares during the same period.