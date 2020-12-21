Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] Revenue clocked in at $12.10 million, down -4.19% YTD: What’s Next?

Kadmon Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: KDMN] closed the trading session at $4.34 on 12/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.33, while the highest price level was $4.51. The company report on December 6, 2020 that Kadmon Announces 12 Month Data from Pivotal Trial of Belumosudil for cGVHD at the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting.

– ORRs of 73% and 77% with Belumosudil 200 mg QD and 200 mg BID, Respectively -.

– cGVHD Key Opinion Leader Webcast at 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time (11:15 a.m. Pacific Time) -.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.19 percent and weekly performance of 3.09 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, KDMN reached to a volume of 6249620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN]:

Mizuho have made an estimate for Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Kadmon Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Nomura analysts kept a Buy rating on KDMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kadmon Holdings Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 63.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90.

KDMN stock trade performance evaluation

Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.09. With this latest performance, KDMN shares gained by 15.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.79 for Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.88, while it was recorded at 4.43 for the last single week of trading, and 4.14 for the last 200 days.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1748.38 and a Gross Margin at -26.14. Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1204.47.

Return on Total Capital for KDMN is now -58.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.32. Additionally, KDMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] managed to generate an average of -$533,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kadmon Holdings Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 57.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDMN.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $706 million, or 96.30% of KDMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KDMN stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 15,711,334, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; CONSONANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 14,007,548 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.79 million in KDMN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $55.93 million in KDMN stock with ownership of nearly 1.235% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kadmon Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Kadmon Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:KDMN] by around 24,283,772 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 20,119,604 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 118,241,735 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,645,111 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KDMN stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,376,511 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 4,927,902 shares during the same period.