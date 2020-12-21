HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] Is Currently -1.83 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

HollyFrontier Corporation [NYSE: HFC] plunged by -$0.47 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $25.80 during the day while it closed the day at $25.17. The company report on November 12, 2020 that HollyFrontier Corporation Announces Regular Cash Dividend.

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) (“HollyFrontier”) announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.35 per share, payable on December 7, 2020 to holders of record of common stock on November 23, 2020.

HollyFrontier Corporation stock has also loss -8.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HFC stock has inclined by 18.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -20.67% and lost -50.36% year-on date.

The market cap for HFC stock reached $4.15 billion, with 162.02 million shares outstanding and 160.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, HFC reached a trading volume of 7960960 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HFC shares is $29.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for HollyFrontier Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $20 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2020, representing the official price target for HollyFrontier Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HollyFrontier Corporation is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for HFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for HFC in the course of the last twelve months was 16.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

HFC stock trade performance evaluation

HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.41. With this latest performance, HFC shares gained by 10.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.68 for HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.53, while it was recorded at 25.74 for the last single week of trading, and 25.46 for the last 200 days.

HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.25 and a Gross Margin at +10.14. HollyFrontier Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.41.

Return on Total Capital for HFC is now 15.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.70. Additionally, HFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] managed to generate an average of $189,336 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.49.HollyFrontier Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HollyFrontier Corporation posted 0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HollyFrontier Corporation go to -12.88%.

HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,519 million, or 89.10% of HFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,590,859, which is approximately -6.582% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; TCTC HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 12,444,681 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $313.23 million in HFC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $286.5 million in HFC stock with ownership of nearly -18.107% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HollyFrontier Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in HollyFrontier Corporation [NYSE:HFC] by around 22,068,984 shares. Additionally, 255 investors decreased positions by around 20,629,689 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 97,101,281 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,799,954 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HFC stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,859,044 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 4,500,145 shares during the same period.