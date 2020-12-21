H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Viela Bio Inc. [VIE] – find out why.

Viela Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: VIE] loss -7.31% or -2.76 points to close at $34.99 with a heavy trading volume of 1626390 shares. The company report on November 11, 2020 that Viela Bio Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Program Highlights.

Company to host investor conference call and webcast at 5:00 pm EST.

Viela Bio (Nasdaq:VIE), a biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases, reported financial results and provided program highlights for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

It opened the trading session at $38.12, the shares rose to $38.12 and dropped to $34.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VIE points out that the company has recorded -24.69% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -39.85% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 196.64K shares, VIE reached to a volume of 1626390 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Viela Bio Inc. [VIE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIE shares is $51.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Viela Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $82 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Viela Bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $76 to $82, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on VIE stock. On July 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for VIE shares from 48 to 49.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viela Bio Inc. is set at 2.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 64.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.51.

Trading performance analysis for VIE stock

Viela Bio Inc. [VIE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.35. With this latest performance, VIE shares gained by 4.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.78 for Viela Bio Inc. [VIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.42, while it was recorded at 38.08 for the last single week of trading, and 38.60 for the last 200 days.

Viela Bio Inc. [VIE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Viela Bio Inc. [VIE] shares currently have an operating margin of -179.38. Viela Bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -172.86.

Return on Total Capital for VIE is now -37.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Viela Bio Inc. [VIE] managed to generate an average of -$621,791 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Viela Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.50 and a Current Ratio set at 19.50.

Viela Bio Inc. [VIE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Viela Bio Inc. posted -6.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2,444.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIE.

An analysis of insider ownership at Viela Bio Inc. [VIE]

There are presently around $902 million, or 47.10% of VIE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIE stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,208,743, which is approximately 4.865% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, holding 4,070,330 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $142.42 million in VIE stocks shares; and HILLHOUSE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LTD., currently with $86.69 million in VIE stock with ownership of nearly -12.012% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Viela Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Viela Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:VIE] by around 1,971,508 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 1,158,499 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 22,655,665 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,785,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIE stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,841 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 243,601 shares during the same period.