GCI Liberty Inc. [GLIBA] is 29.47% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

GCI Liberty Inc. [NASDAQ: GLIBA] closed the trading session at $91.73 on 12/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $91.37, while the highest price level was $95.10. The company report on December 19, 2020 that Liberty Broadband and GCI Liberty Announce Closing of Combination.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (“Liberty Broadband”) (NASDAQ: LBRDA, LBRDK, LBRDP) and GCI Liberty, Inc. (“GCI Liberty”) (NASDAQ: GLIBA, GLIBP) each announced that Liberty Broadband has closed its acquisition of GCI Liberty via a stock-for-stock merger (the “combination”).

“We are pleased to have closed Liberty Broadband’s acquisition of GCI Liberty. This process was driven by independent special committees of each company, and we are confident that the transaction will unlock value and benefit the shareholders of both companies,” said Greg Maffei, Liberty Broadband President and CEO.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 29.47 percent and weekly performance of -2.01 percent. The stock has been moved at 33.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 584.75K shares, GLIBA reached to a volume of 7943551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GCI Liberty Inc. [GLIBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLIBA shares is $109.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLIBA stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for GCI Liberty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $79 to $82. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2020, representing the official price target for GCI Liberty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $89 to $92, while B. Riley FBR kept a Buy rating on GLIBA stock. On November 12, 2019, analysts increased their price target for GLIBA shares from 76 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GCI Liberty Inc. is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLIBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.91.

GLIBA stock trade performance evaluation

GCI Liberty Inc. [GLIBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.01. With this latest performance, GLIBA shares gained by 1.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLIBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.88 for GCI Liberty Inc. [GLIBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.70, while it was recorded at 93.10 for the last single week of trading, and 74.30 for the last 200 days.

GCI Liberty Inc. [GLIBA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GCI Liberty Inc. [GLIBA] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.28 and a Gross Margin at +38.34. GCI Liberty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +216.68.

Return on Total Capital for GLIBA is now -0.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GCI Liberty Inc. [GLIBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.13. Additionally, GLIBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GCI Liberty Inc. [GLIBA] managed to generate an average of $945,245 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.GCI Liberty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GCI Liberty Inc. [GLIBA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GCI Liberty Inc. posted 6.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2,904.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLIBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GCI Liberty Inc. go to 16.00%.