For Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC], Analyst sees a drop to $55. What next?

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [NASDAQ: TRHC] loss -6.76% on the last trading session, reaching $37.13 price per share at the time. The company report on December 17, 2020 that TRHC’s DoseMeRx® Partners with Physiomics to Provide Precision Dosing for Oncology Medications.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (“TRHC”) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, announces it has entered into a partnership with Physiomics plc (AIM: PYC), the oncology consultancy using mathematical models to support the development of cancer treatment regimens and personalized medicine solutions. Through this initiative, Physiomics’ personalized docetaxel model will be integrated into TRHC’s market-leading precision dosing solution, DoseMeRx®. Both parties expect positive feedback from this initial trial with the next step being a commercial agreement.

Cancer remains one of the leading causes of death in developed countries and one of the most significant areas of spend for health systems. There are many effective cancer drugs; but, it is well established that, given the same dose, variations between individuals mean that different amounts of drug reach their tumours.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. represents 21.78 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $948.67 million with the latest information. TRHC stock price has been found in the range of $37.11 to $39.87.

If compared to the average trading volume of 288.16K shares, TRHC reached a trading volume of 1558623 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRHC shares is $44.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SunTrust raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on TRHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRHC in the course of the last twelve months was 632.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.88. With this latest performance, TRHC shares gained by 11.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.21 for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.97, while it was recorded at 39.40 for the last single week of trading, and 48.45 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.95 and a Gross Margin at +24.26. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.39.

Return on Total Capital for TRHC is now -8.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 135.70. Additionally, TRHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 133.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC] managed to generate an average of -$25,222 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 225.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. go to 33.00%.

There are presently around $904 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRHC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,068,173, which is approximately -1.494% of the company’s market cap and around 8.70% of the total institutional ownership; CREDIT SUISSE AG/, holding 1,418,426 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.67 million in TRHC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $50.64 million in TRHC stock with ownership of nearly -1.264% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [NASDAQ:TRHC] by around 2,495,006 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 4,130,506 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 17,731,434 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,356,946 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRHC stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 579,932 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,492,281 shares during the same period.