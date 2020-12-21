For McAfee Corp. [MCFE], Analyst sees a rise to $20. What next?

McAfee Corp. [NASDAQ: MCFE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.25% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.67%. The company report on December 11, 2020 that McAfee Reports Quarterly Dividend for the Fourth Quarter 2020.

McAfee Corp. (“McAfee,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MCFE) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $0.087 per share on the Company’s Class A common stock. The dividend is payable on or about January 7, 2021 to shareholders of record at 5:00 p.m. Eastern standard time on December 24, 2020.

The one-year McAfee Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.77. The average equity rating for MCFE stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.79 billion, with 395.72 million shares outstanding and 157.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, MCFE stock reached a trading volume of 10346336 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on McAfee Corp. [MCFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCFE shares is $20.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for McAfee Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2020, representing the official price target for McAfee Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on MCFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McAfee Corp. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42.

MCFE Stock Performance Analysis:

McAfee Corp. [MCFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.67.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.39 for McAfee Corp. [MCFE], while it was recorded at 15.88 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into McAfee Corp. Fundamentals:

McAfee Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

MCFE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McAfee Corp. go to 19.25%.