For Allot Ltd. [ALLT], Analyst sees a rise to $15. What next?

Allot Ltd. [NASDAQ: ALLT] jumped around 1.12 points on Friday, while shares priced at $11.71 at the close of the session, up 10.58%. The company report on November 30, 2020 that Allot Research Finds 68% of Global Consumers Would Consider Switching Telcos for Better Cybersecurity.

Report Details Opportunity for Telcos to Meet Clear Market Need.

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, released findings from its Global Consumer Security Survey. The primary research report reveals that CSPs are well positioned to capture a clearly defined opportunity by meeting their customers’ unmet need for protection against growing threats, such as phishing and malware, and for parental control to ensure their children’s online safety.

Allot Ltd. stock is now 37.76% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ALLT Stock saw the intraday high of $12.01 and lowest of $10.481 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.05, which means current price is +81.83% above from all time high which was touched on 02/06/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 156.95K shares, ALLT reached a trading volume of 1059126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Allot Ltd. [ALLT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLT shares is $14.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Allot Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $9.50 to $11.50. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Allot Ltd. stock. On August 08, 2018, analysts increased their price target for ALLT shares from 6.35 to 6.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allot Ltd. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.19.

How has ALLT stock performed recently?

Allot Ltd. [ALLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.29. With this latest performance, ALLT shares gained by 16.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.86 for Allot Ltd. [ALLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.12, while it was recorded at 10.83 for the last single week of trading, and 10.25 for the last 200 days.

Allot Ltd. [ALLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allot Ltd. [ALLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.07 and a Gross Margin at +69.28. Allot Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.86.

Return on Total Capital for ALLT is now -6.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allot Ltd. [ALLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.29. Additionally, ALLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allot Ltd. [ALLT] managed to generate an average of -$14,577 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.

Earnings analysis for Allot Ltd. [ALLT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Allot Ltd. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLT.

Insider trade positions for Allot Ltd. [ALLT]

There are presently around $286 million, or 78.76% of ALLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLT stocks are: LYNROCK LAKE LP with ownership of 6,939,916, which is approximately 0.191% of the company’s market cap and around 6.49% of the total institutional ownership; CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD, holding 2,257,853 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.44 million in ALLT stocks shares; and MIGDAL INSURANCE & FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD., currently with $23.6 million in ALLT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allot Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Allot Ltd. [NASDAQ:ALLT] by around 3,274,890 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 2,063,130 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 19,046,267 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,384,287 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLT stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,015,652 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 788,271 shares during the same period.