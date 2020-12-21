Fastenal Company [FAST] stock Downgrade by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $51

Fastenal Company [NASDAQ: FAST] slipped around -0.23 points on Friday, while shares priced at $49.34 at the close of the session, down -0.46%. The company report on November 20, 2020 that Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend.

Fastenal Company (Nasdaq:FAST) reported its board of directors declared a special one-time dividend of $0.40 per share to be paid in cash on December 22, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2020. Except for share and per share information, dollar amounts are stated in millions.

Fastenal began paying regular annual dividends in 1991, semi-annual dividends in 2003, and then expanded to quarterly dividends in 2011. In addition to these regular dividend payments, Fastenal has previously paid special one-time dividends in December 2008 and again in December 2012. Our board of directors currently intends to continue paying regular quarterly dividends, though all future determination as to payment of dividends will depend upon the financial condition and results of operations of the company and such other factors as are deemed relevant by the board of directors, such as income tax rates, related to dividends at that time.

Fastenal Company stock is now 34.62% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FAST Stock saw the intraday high of $49.82 and lowest of $48.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 50.18, which means current price is +84.69% above from all time high which was touched on 12/15/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, FAST reached a trading volume of 5552109 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fastenal Company [FAST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FAST shares is $47.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FAST stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Fastenal Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Fastenal Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on FAST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fastenal Company is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for FAST in the course of the last twelve months was 97.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has FAST stock performed recently?

Fastenal Company [FAST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.26. With this latest performance, FAST shares gained by 4.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.55 for Fastenal Company [FAST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.90, while it was recorded at 49.49 for the last single week of trading, and 42.54 for the last 200 days.

Fastenal Company [FAST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fastenal Company [FAST] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.80 and a Gross Margin at +47.16. Fastenal Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.83.

Return on Total Capital for FAST is now 34.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fastenal Company [FAST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.16. Additionally, FAST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fastenal Company [FAST] managed to generate an average of $36,035 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.50.Fastenal Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings analysis for Fastenal Company [FAST]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fastenal Company posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FAST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fastenal Company go to 8.12%.

Insider trade positions for Fastenal Company [FAST]

There are presently around $22,183 million, or 81.60% of FAST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69,647,986, which is approximately 1.371% of the company’s market cap and around 0.32% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,108,785 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.23 billion in FAST stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $1.51 billion in FAST stock with ownership of nearly -2.036% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fastenal Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 402 institutional holders increased their position in Fastenal Company [NASDAQ:FAST] by around 26,700,867 shares. Additionally, 392 investors decreased positions by around 26,361,760 shares, while 152 investors held positions by with 396,541,123 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 449,603,750 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAST stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,053,304 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,903,650 shares during the same period.