Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] Revenue clocked in at $4.37 billion, up 11.65% YTD: What’s Next?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE: EW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.35% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.14%. The company report on December 18, 2020 that Edwards SAPIEN 3 TAVI Receives Expanded Approval In Canada.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation announced that Health Canada has approved the expanded use of the Edwards SAPIEN 3 and SAPIEN 3 Ultra transcatheter heart valves for the transfemoral treatment of patients diagnosed with severe symptomatic aortic stenosis who are at low risk for open-heart surgery. The SAPIEN 3 valves are the first transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) systems to have this indication in Canada.

“Now, all Canadian patients diagnosed with aortic stenosis can be considered for TAVI with the SAPIEN 3 valves based on individual needs rather than risk scores,” said Dr. John Webb, director of interventional cardiology and cardiac catheterization laboratories at St. Paul’s Hospital, Vancouver, and professor of cardiology at the University of British Columbia. “Previously, their only treatment option was open-heart surgery, so this approval is particularly important for patients at low risk for surgery, whose only serious health issue may be aortic stenosis and who desire a quick return home and to their everyday activities.”.

Over the last 12 months, EW stock rose by 11.68%. The one-year Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.64. The average equity rating for EW stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $53.92 billion, with 622.10 million shares outstanding and 618.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, EW stock reached a trading volume of 6017685 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EW shares is $94.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EW stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price from $89 to $94. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock. On April 28, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for EW shares from 250 to 230.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for EW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for EW in the course of the last twelve months was 78.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

EW Stock Performance Analysis:

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.14. With this latest performance, EW shares gained by 1.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.96 for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.34, while it was recorded at 85.43 for the last single week of trading, and 75.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.55 and a Gross Margin at +73.43. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.08.

Return on Total Capital for EW is now 27.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.36. Additionally, EW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] managed to generate an average of $75,317 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

EW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation posted 0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation go to 11.84%.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $45,049 million, or 86.70% of EW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 59,037,509, which is approximately -0.684% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 48,841,226 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.24 billion in EW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.32 billion in EW stock with ownership of nearly -1.81% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 509 institutional holders increased their position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE:EW] by around 33,355,916 shares. Additionally, 465 investors decreased positions by around 26,041,780 shares, while 184 investors held positions by with 459,477,394 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 518,875,090 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EW stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,153,816 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 2,398,058 shares during the same period.