Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE] fell -22.27% so far this year. What now?

Earthstone Energy Inc. [NYSE: ESTE] jumped around 0.74 points on Friday, while shares priced at $4.92 at the close of the session, up 17.70%. The company report on December 18, 2020 that Earthstone Energy Announces Significant Midland Basin Acquisition.

Acquiring Independence Resources Management, LLC.

Increases Production and Adjusted EBITDAX by ~50% While Maintaining Balance Sheet Strength.

Earthstone Energy Inc. stock is now -22.27% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ESTE Stock saw the intraday high of $5.2194 and lowest of $4.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.23, which means current price is +241.67% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 169.04K shares, ESTE reached a trading volume of 1493069 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESTE shares is $5.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESTE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Earthstone Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Earthstone Energy Inc. stock. On March 13, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ESTE shares from 7 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Earthstone Energy Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for ESTE in the course of the last twelve months was 1.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has ESTE stock performed recently?

Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.42. With this latest performance, ESTE shares gained by 44.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.56 for Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.26, while it was recorded at 4.20 for the last single week of trading, and 2.76 for the last 200 days.

Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.70 and a Gross Margin at +42.14. Earthstone Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.38.

Return on Total Capital for ESTE is now 5.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.17. Additionally, ESTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE] managed to generate an average of $10,420 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Earthstone Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Earthstone Energy Inc. posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Earthstone Energy Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE]

There are presently around $77 million, or 51.50% of ESTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESTE stocks are: INVESTMENT COUNSELORS OF MARYLAND LLC with ownership of 1,522,627, which is approximately 14.44% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,385,871 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.82 million in ESTE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.54 million in ESTE stock with ownership of nearly -3.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Earthstone Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Earthstone Energy Inc. [NYSE:ESTE] by around 2,222,515 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 1,747,217 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 11,752,309 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,722,041 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESTE stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 65,268 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 336,709 shares during the same period.