Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] moved up 0.07: Why It’s Important

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: DLR] jumped around 0.09 points on Friday, while shares priced at $134.02 at the close of the session, up 0.07%. The company report on December 18, 2020 that Digital Realty Earns Nareit’s Data Center Sustainability Award for Fourth Consecutive Year.

Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced it has earned the National Association of Real Estate Investments Trusts (Nareit) “Leader in the Light” award for data center sustainability for the fourth consecutive year. The award honors Nareit member companies that have produced superior, measurable results from the implementation of sustainable business practices.

“We are proud to recognize our members who demonstrate leadership in the REIT and publicly traded commercial real estate industry with their vision, innovation and strategy in addressing ESG issues,” said Fulya Kocak, senior vice president, ESG issues, Nareit.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. stock is now 11.93% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DLR Stock saw the intraday high of $134.95 and lowest of $132.19 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 165.49, which means current price is +27.64% above from all time high which was touched on 07/31/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, DLR reached a trading volume of 5386007 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLR shares is $165.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Digital Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Digital Realty Trust Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Realty Trust Inc. is set at 3.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.47.

How has DLR stock performed recently?

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.88. With this latest performance, DLR shares dropped by -5.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.24 for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 142.79, while it was recorded at 130.88 for the last single week of trading, and 143.83 for the last 200 days.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.74 and a Gross Margin at +26.55. Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.20.

Return on Total Capital for DLR is now 1.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.28. Additionally, DLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 129.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] managed to generate an average of $374,039 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Earnings analysis for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Digital Realty Trust Inc. posted 1.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 294.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Realty Trust Inc. go to 16.66%.

Insider trade positions for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]

There are presently around $36,878 million, or 98.40% of DLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,650,085, which is approximately -1.509% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,187,503 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.38 billion in DLR stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.35 billion in DLR stock with ownership of nearly 3.669% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 469 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:DLR] by around 12,621,011 shares. Additionally, 382 investors decreased positions by around 12,955,570 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 249,590,185 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 275,166,766 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLR stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,012,673 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 1,708,220 shares during the same period.