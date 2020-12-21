Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] Is Currently 23.89 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ: DARE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 23.89% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.82%. The company report on December 7, 2020 that Daré Bioscience Announces Positive Topline Results From DARE-BVFREE, a Phase 3 Trial of DARE-BV1 in Patients Diagnosed with Bacterial Vaginosis.

DARE-BV1 met the primary endpoint of the study and all pre-specified secondary efficacy endpoints; demonstrated significantly greater clinical cure rates compared to placebo.

DARE-BV1 has Fast Track and QIDP designations from FDA.

Over the last 12 months, DARE stock rose by 60.92%. The average equity rating for DARE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $42.90 million, with 37.99 million shares outstanding and 35.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 833.10K shares, DARE stock reached a trading volume of 7426503 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]:

DARE Stock Performance Analysis:

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.82. With this latest performance, DARE shares gained by 13.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DARE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.05 for Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1532, while it was recorded at 1.1940 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0725 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dare Bioscience Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for DARE is now -360.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -377.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -398.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -186.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 181.58. Additionally, DARE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] managed to generate an average of -$750,728 per employee.Dare Bioscience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

DARE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dare Bioscience Inc. posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DARE.

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 5.90% of DARE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DARE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 836,884, which is approximately 245.365% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 703,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.98 million in DARE stocks shares; and POLARIS VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO. V, L.L.C., currently with $0.46 million in DARE stock with ownership of nearly -0.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dare Bioscience Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ:DARE] by around 679,417 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 88,000 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,449,891 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,217,308 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DARE stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,798 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 15,250 shares during the same period.