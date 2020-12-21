CYREN Ltd. [CYRN] moved up 50.03: Why It’s Important

CYREN Ltd. [NASDAQ: CYRN] surged by $0.5 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.75 during the day while it closed the day at $1.50. The company report on November 17, 2020 that Cyren Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Cyren Inbox Security continues to gain momentum supporting company’s growth strategy.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN), a provider of email security and threat intelligence solutions, announced its third quarter 2020 financial results for the period ending September 30, 2020.

CYREN Ltd. stock has also gained 48.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CYRN stock has inclined by 53.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 25.52% and gained 17.19% year-on date.

The market cap for CYRN stock reached $60.90 million, with 60.58 million shares outstanding and 26.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 58.77K shares, CYRN reached a trading volume of 8788994 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CYREN Ltd. [CYRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYRN shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for CYREN Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2015, representing the official price target for CYREN Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CYREN Ltd. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

CYRN stock trade performance evaluation

CYREN Ltd. [CYRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.51. With this latest performance, CYRN shares gained by 38.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.91 for CYREN Ltd. [CYRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9853, while it was recorded at 1.1300 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0702 for the last 200 days.

CYREN Ltd. [CYRN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CYREN Ltd. [CYRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -46.51 and a Gross Margin at +58.99. CYREN Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.93.

Return on Total Capital for CYRN is now -41.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CYREN Ltd. [CYRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.37. Additionally, CYRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CYREN Ltd. [CYRN] managed to generate an average of -$72,653 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.CYREN Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CYREN Ltd. [CYRN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CYREN Ltd. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYREN Ltd. go to 20.00%.

CYREN Ltd. [CYRN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $54 million, or 67.30% of CYRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYRN stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 32,211,010, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,839,263 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.76 million in CYRN stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.17 million in CYRN stock with ownership of nearly 10.241% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CYREN Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in CYREN Ltd. [NASDAQ:CYRN] by around 912,487 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 609,700 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 34,554,918 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,077,105 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYRN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,110 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 256,060 shares during the same period.