CURO Group Holdings Corp. [CURO] Stock trading around $16.59 per share: What’s Next?

CURO Group Holdings Corp. [NYSE: CURO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 88.74% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 103.81%. The company report on December 18, 2020 that CURO Group Holdings Corp. Positioned to Benefit from Katapult’s Announced Merger with FinServ Acquisition Corp.

$900+ million Transaction Provides $365 million Total Consideration to CURO.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) (“CURO”), a market leader in providing credit to non-prime consumers, announced that it is positioned to benefit from ’s announcement that Katapult Holding, Inc. (“Katapult”), a company approximately 40% owned by CURO and a leading provider of e-commerce point-of-sale (“POS”) lease purchase options for non-prime US consumers, and FinServ Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: FSRV) (“FinServ”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), have entered into a definitive merger agreement. The transaction values Katapult’s equity at $908 million, which includes an earnout of up to $75 million in the form of additional common shares in the new public company.

Over the last 12 months, CURO stock rose by 28.11%. The one-year CURO Group Holdings Corp. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -16.42. The average equity rating for CURO stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $359.34 million, with 40.89 million shares outstanding and 18.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 154.37K shares, CURO stock reached a trading volume of 43481026 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CURO Group Holdings Corp. [CURO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CURO shares is $14.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CURO stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for CURO Group Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Buckingham Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2019, representing the official price target for CURO Group Holdings Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CURO Group Holdings Corp. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CURO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for CURO in the course of the last twelve months was 0.75.

CURO Stock Performance Analysis:

CURO Group Holdings Corp. [CURO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 103.81. With this latest performance, CURO shares gained by 83.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 98.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CURO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.87 for CURO Group Holdings Corp. [CURO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.57, while it was recorded at 9.93 for the last single week of trading, and 7.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CURO Group Holdings Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CURO Group Holdings Corp. [CURO] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.17 and a Gross Margin at +77.23. CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.10.

Return on Total Capital for CURO is now 18.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 661.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CURO Group Holdings Corp. [CURO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,812.49. Additionally, CURO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 84.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,743.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CURO Group Holdings Corp. [CURO] managed to generate an average of $25,975 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.14.

CURO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CURO Group Holdings Corp. posted 0.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.78/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CURO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CURO Group Holdings Corp. go to 24.46%.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. [CURO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $213 million, or 32.40% of CURO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CURO stocks are: FFL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 2,280,999, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; EMPYREAN CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP, holding 1,987,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.98 million in CURO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $20.13 million in CURO stock with ownership of nearly -2.255% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CURO Group Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. [NYSE:CURO] by around 1,438,945 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 1,597,702 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 9,774,683 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,811,330 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CURO stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 713,480 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 878,148 shares during the same period.