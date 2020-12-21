Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] stock Upgrade by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $180

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [NYSE: CCI] traded at a low on 12/18/20, posting a -1.25 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $153.81. The company report on December 18, 2020 that Crown Castle Releases 2019 Corporate Sustainability Report.

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) (“Crown Castle”) announced the release of its 2019 Corporate Sustainability Report (“CSR”). The CSR is posted in the “Investors” section of Crown Castle’s website at http://investor.crowncastle.com. The report provides an opportunity for Crown Castle to connect with its key stakeholders and demonstrate the company’s commitment to operating responsibly and sustainably as it focuses on delivering long-term shareholder value.

“Our lives in the US changed dramatically in 2020 and, as a result, how we connect has evolved,” stated Jay Brown, Crown Castle’s Chief Executive Officer. “Crown Castle, now more than ever, is committed to building and maintaining the essential communications infrastructure connecting our communities – making them safer, better places to live. We are excited about the enhancements we have made to this year’s CSR, and we look forward to continued engagement on this important area of focus.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5877849 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) stands at 2.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.03%.

The market cap for CCI stock reached $67.17 billion, with 431.30 million shares outstanding and 429.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, CCI reached a trading volume of 5877849 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCI shares is $176.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $170, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on CCI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) is set at 3.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

How has CCI stock performed recently?

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.45. With this latest performance, CCI shares dropped by -9.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.55 for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 162.79, while it was recorded at 154.86 for the last single week of trading, and 161.15 for the last 200 days.

Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.94 and a Gross Margin at +38.70. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.09.

Return on Total Capital for CCI is now 2.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 228.15. Additionally, CCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 224.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI] managed to generate an average of $168,627 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) go to 17.47%.

Insider trade positions for Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI]

There are presently around $60,570 million, or 92.80% of CCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,131,773, which is approximately -1.363% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,072,262 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.63 billion in CCI stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.37 billion in CCI stock with ownership of nearly 0.714% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 602 institutional holders increased their position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [NYSE:CCI] by around 21,066,138 shares. Additionally, 490 investors decreased positions by around 28,316,756 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 344,416,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 393,799,311 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCI stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,575,557 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 3,573,128 shares during the same period.