Cowen slashes price target on FedEx Corporation [FDX] – find out why.

FedEx Corporation [NYSE: FDX] plunged by -$16.69 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $284.52 during the day while it closed the day at $275.57. The company report on December 19, 2020 that FedEx to Ship First Wave of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines Across the United States.

Company to begin transporting first Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shipments for McKesson Corp.

FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and the world’s largest express transportation company, announced that operations are in motion to transport Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines for McKesson Corp. throughout the United States.

FedEx Corporation stock has also loss -4.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FDX stock has inclined by 15.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 100.59% and gained 82.24% year-on date.

The market cap for FDX stock reached $76.75 billion, with 264.00 million shares outstanding and 242.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, FDX reached a trading volume of 15380707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about FedEx Corporation [FDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FDX shares is $314.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for FedEx Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $290 to $328. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for FedEx Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $240 to $360, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on FDX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FedEx Corporation is set at 8.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for FDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for FDX in the course of the last twelve months was 35.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

FDX stock trade performance evaluation

FedEx Corporation [FDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.80. With this latest performance, FDX shares dropped by -2.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.87 for FedEx Corporation [FDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 280.61, while it was recorded at 285.58 for the last single week of trading, and 191.12 for the last 200 days.

FedEx Corporation [FDX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FedEx Corporation [FDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.12 and a Gross Margin at +19.28. FedEx Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.86.

Return on Total Capital for FDX is now 6.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FedEx Corporation [FDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 197.44. Additionally, FDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 186.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FedEx Corporation [FDX] managed to generate an average of $5,241 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.FedEx Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for FedEx Corporation [FDX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FedEx Corporation posted 1.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.41/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FedEx Corporation go to 28.14%.

FedEx Corporation [FDX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $53,752 million, or 75.50% of FDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,654,817, which is approximately -0.983% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 17,564,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.84 billion in FDX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.56 billion in FDX stock with ownership of nearly -0.891% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FedEx Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 697 institutional holders increased their position in FedEx Corporation [NYSE:FDX] by around 28,650,690 shares. Additionally, 613 investors decreased positions by around 24,226,974 shares, while 171 investors held positions by with 142,180,297 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,057,961 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FDX stock had 314 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,361,031 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 2,514,380 shares during the same period.