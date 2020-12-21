Monday, December 21, 2020
ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] is 17.46% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Misty Lee

ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ: WISH] price surged by 5.75 percent to reach at $1.28. The company report on December 18, 2020 that Wish Strengthens Leadership With Key Appointment to Board of Directors.

Jacqueline Reses brings diverse executive experience spanning technology and financial strategy, as well as deep public company board expertise.

ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a “Wish”) announced the appointment of Jacqueline Reses to its Board of Directors. Ms. Reses is a seasoned executive with extensive international and public company board experience.

A sum of 16447744 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 45.04M shares. ContextLogic Inc. shares reached a high of $24.75 and dropped to a low of $23.0554 until finishing in the latest session at $23.55.

Guru’s Opinion on ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ContextLogic Inc. is set at 3.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.62.

WISH Stock Performance Analysis:

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

Insight into ContextLogic Inc. Fundamentals:

ContextLogic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

