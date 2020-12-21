Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] is 19.61% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Citrix Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CTXS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.46% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.53%. The company report on December 14, 2020 that Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. Enables Work from Anywhere with Citrix®.

Leading law firm uses digital workspace solutions to deliver consistent, secure and reliable experience that empowers employees to perform at their best wherever they happen to be.

To succeed in a world where work happens anywhere, people need consistent, secure and reliable access to the systems and information they need to do their jobs, wherever they happen to be. Using digital workspace solutions from Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS), Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co., one of India’s largest law firms, is delivering it and empowering its team to perform at their best, whether they are at home, in the office or on the road.

Over the last 12 months, CTXS stock rose by 18.63%. The one-year Citrix Systems Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.8. The average equity rating for CTXS stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.10 billion, with 123.26 million shares outstanding and 122.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, CTXS stock reached a trading volume of 6597682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTXS shares is $161.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTXS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Citrix Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Citrix Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $180, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on CTXS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citrix Systems Inc. is set at 3.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTXS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 236.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTXS in the course of the last twelve months was 20.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CTXS Stock Performance Analysis:

Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.53. With this latest performance, CTXS shares gained by 11.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTXS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.41 for Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 125.56, while it was recorded at 129.71 for the last single week of trading, and 137.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Citrix Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.99 and a Gross Margin at +83.01. Citrix Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.65.

Return on Total Capital for CTXS is now 26.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 44.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 98.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.30. Additionally, CTXS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] managed to generate an average of $81,168 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Citrix Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CTXS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citrix Systems Inc. posted 1.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTXS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citrix Systems Inc. go to 10.70%.

Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,558 million, or 95.20% of CTXS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTXS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,252,203, which is approximately -1.157% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,100,305 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.87 billion in CTXS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $790.88 million in CTXS stock with ownership of nearly 1.817% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citrix Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 357 institutional holders increased their position in Citrix Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CTXS] by around 9,534,468 shares. Additionally, 323 investors decreased positions by around 12,722,500 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 95,031,789 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,288,757 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTXS stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,051,980 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 2,298,447 shares during the same period.