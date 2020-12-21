Citigroup lifts Valley National Bancorp [VLY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ: VLY] plunged by -$0.25 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $10.04 during the day while it closed the day at $9.74. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Valley National Bancorp Declares Its Regular Quarterly Preferred and Common Stock Dividends.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) (“Valley”), the holding company for Valley National Bank, announced its regular preferred and common dividends. The declared quarterly dividends to shareholders of record on December 15, 2020 are as follows:.

A cash dividend of $0.390625 per share to be paid December 30, 2020 on Valley’s 6.25% Fixed-To-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series A;.

Valley National Bancorp stock has also gained 0.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VLY stock has inclined by 43.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 25.19% and lost -14.93% year-on date.

The market cap for VLY stock reached $4.03 billion, with 403.83 million shares outstanding and 394.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, VLY reached a trading volume of 5816229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Valley National Bancorp [VLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLY shares is $10.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Valley National Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Valley National Bancorp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valley National Bancorp is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLY in the course of the last twelve months was 4.84.

VLY stock trade performance evaluation

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.31. With this latest performance, VLY shares gained by 5.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.73 for Valley National Bancorp [VLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.71, while it was recorded at 9.88 for the last single week of trading, and 7.81 for the last 200 days.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valley National Bancorp [VLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.99. Valley National Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.10.

Return on Total Capital for VLY is now 6.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Valley National Bancorp [VLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.69. Additionally, VLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Valley National Bancorp [VLY] managed to generate an average of $97,603 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Valley National Bancorp [VLY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Valley National Bancorp posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valley National Bancorp go to 5.00%.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,347 million, or 60.70% of VLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 50,707,147, which is approximately -3.036% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 35,380,182 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $344.6 million in VLY stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $225.14 million in VLY stock with ownership of nearly 0.871% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Valley National Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ:VLY] by around 11,935,235 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 16,590,845 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 212,408,409 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 240,934,489 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLY stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,630,337 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 5,685,039 shares during the same period.