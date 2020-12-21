China Green Agriculture Inc. [CGA] Revenue clocked in at $249.20 million, up 2.49% YTD: What’s Next?

China Green Agriculture Inc. [NYSE: CGA] gained 22.87% or 0.54 points to close at $2.88 with a heavy trading volume of 2508590 shares. The company report on October 21, 2020 that China Green Agriculture, Inc. Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing.

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) announced that, as a result of its failure to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 (the “2020 Form 10-K”) in a timely fashion, it has received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) that the Company was not in compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing requirements under the timely filing criteria established in Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual.

As reported by the Company in its Form 12b-25 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 30, 2020, the Company was unable to file its 2020 Form 10-K within the prescribed time period without unreasonable effort or expense. The extension period provided under Rule 12b-25 expired on October 13, 2020. The Company is unable to meet the filing deadline for its 2020 Form 10-K due to circumstances and impacts related to COVID-19. As a result, the Company’s accounting team was unable to complete its 2020 Form 10-K until after October 20, 2020. The Company is currently working closely with its principal accounting firm to complete the filing of its 2020 Form 10-K as soon as reasonably practicable.

It opened the trading session at $2.38, the shares rose to $3.62 and dropped to $2.37, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CGA points out that the company has recorded 0.00% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -62.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 28.36K shares, CGA reached to a volume of 2508590 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Brean Murray have made an estimate for China Green Agriculture Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2011. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2010, representing the official price target for China Green Agriculture Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Green Agriculture Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30.

China Green Agriculture Inc. [CGA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.55. With this latest performance, CGA shares gained by 3.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.18 for China Green Agriculture Inc. [CGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.58, while it was recorded at 2.44 for the last single week of trading, and 2.65 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Green Agriculture Inc. [CGA] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.83 and a Gross Margin at +17.95. China Green Agriculture Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.87.

Return on Total Capital for CGA is now -39.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Green Agriculture Inc. [CGA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.72. Additionally, CGA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.32.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.China Green Agriculture Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for China Green Agriculture Inc. go to 12.50%.

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.90% of CGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGA stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 28,451, which is approximately -16.573% of the company’s market cap and around 30.75% of the total institutional ownership; CABLE HILL PARTNERS, LLC, holding 13,937 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40000.0 in CGA stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $34000.0 in CGA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in China Green Agriculture Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in China Green Agriculture Inc. [NYSE:CGA] by around 12,021 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 10,351 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 33,804 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,176 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGA stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,021 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 4,057 shares during the same period.