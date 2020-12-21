Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [CLDX] gain 681.17% so far this year. What now?

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CLDX] loss -9.32% or -1.79 points to close at $17.42 with a heavy trading volume of 2670302 shares. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Celldex Doses First Patient in Phase 1b Study of CDX-0159 in Chronic Inducible Urticaria.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:CLDX) announced that the first patient has been dosed in its open label clinical trial in cold contact urticaria and symptomatic dermographism, the two most common forms of chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU). CDX-0159 is a humanized monoclonal antibody developed by Celldex that binds the KIT receptor with high specificity and potently inhibits its activity. The KIT receptor tyrosine kinase is expressed in a variety of cells, including mast cells, which mediate inflammatory responses such as hypersensitivity and allergic reactions. KIT signaling controls the differentiation, tissue recruitment, survival and activity of mast cells. As previously presented, CDX-0159 demonstrated a favorable safety profile as well as profound and durable reductions of plasma tryptase, indicative of systemic mast cell ablation in a Phase 1a single dose, healthy volunteer study. In October, Celldex also announced the initiation of a Phase 1b study in chronic spontaneous urticaria.

“Inducible urticarias can significantly impact a patient’s quality of life, including insomnia, lack of energy, poor self-image, social withdrawal and depression,” said Dr. Marcus Maurer, Professor of Dermatology and Allergy and Director of Research at the Department of Dermatology and Allergy at the Allergie-Centrum-Charité of the Charité – Universitätsmedizin in Berlin and the lead investigator for the study. “This is especially true for cold contact urticaria and symptomatic dermographism as avoiding the triggers for these diseases is extremely difficult and therapies that address the root cause of disease—mast cell activation—are sorely needed. We look forward to completing this study and believe CDX-0159 could be a much needed disease-modifying drug for these patients.”.

It opened the trading session at $19.14, the shares rose to $19.65 and dropped to $17.32, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CLDX points out that the company has recorded 36.41% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -1061.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 717.78K shares, CLDX reached to a volume of 2670302 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [CLDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLDX shares is $26.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2017, representing the official price target for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 168.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.57.

Trading performance analysis for CLDX stock

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [CLDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.80. With this latest performance, CLDX shares dropped by -11.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 660.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.82 for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [CLDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.30, while it was recorded at 18.26 for the last single week of trading, and 10.36 for the last 200 days.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [CLDX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [CLDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1526.03. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1423.96.

Return on Total Capital for CLDX is now -49.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [CLDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.89. Additionally, CLDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [CLDX] managed to generate an average of -$391,369 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.60 and a Current Ratio set at 16.60.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [CLDX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLDX.

An analysis of insider ownership at Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [CLDX]

There are presently around $552 million, or 81.80% of CLDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLDX stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 3,120,137, which is approximately 19.545% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 3,066,797 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.42 million in CLDX stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $35.71 million in CLDX stock with ownership of nearly 17.143% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Celldex Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CLDX] by around 8,555,128 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 4,579,614 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 18,575,614 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,710,356 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLDX stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,508,894 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,936,144 shares during the same period.