CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. [CTT] stock Upgrade by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $10

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. [NYSE: CTT] slipped around -0.7 points on Friday, while shares priced at $9.46 at the close of the session, down -6.89%. The company report on November 6, 2020 that CatchMark CEO Brian Davis to Present at Nareit’s REITworld: 2020 Virtual Annual Conference.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CTT) announced that Brian M. Davis, Chief Executive Officer, will be providing a company overview at Nareit’s REITworld: 2020 Virtual Annual Conference on Tuesday, November 17 at 8:00 am ET.

The presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of CatchMark’s website at www.catchmark.com. Access to the conference webcast is available through REITworld registration here.

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. stock is now -17.52% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CTT Stock saw the intraday high of $10.155 and lowest of $9.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.69, which means current price is +84.41% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 262.27K shares, CTT reached a trading volume of 1239141 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. [CTT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTT shares is $10.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2020, representing the official price target for CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on CTT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTT in the course of the last twelve months was 1651.72.

How has CTT stock performed recently?

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. [CTT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.32. With this latest performance, CTT shares dropped by -3.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.05 for CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. [CTT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.10, while it was recorded at 9.89 for the last single week of trading, and 8.63 for the last 200 days.

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. [CTT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. [CTT] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.32 and a Gross Margin at +17.97. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -87.45.

Return on Total Capital for CTT is now -1.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. [CTT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 236.83. Additionally, CTT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 236.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. [CTT] managed to generate an average of -$3,589,269 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Earnings analysis for CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. [CTT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTT.

Insider trade positions for CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. [CTT]

There are presently around $376 million, or 82.60% of CTT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,908,940, which is approximately -1.941% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,841,675 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.34 million in CTT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $31.54 million in CTT stock with ownership of nearly -3.756% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. [NYSE:CTT] by around 2,195,123 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 2,964,220 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 34,598,674 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,758,017 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTT stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 426,725 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 313,915 shares during the same period.