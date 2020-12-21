Carpenter Technology Corporation [CRS] stock Downgrade by Cowen analyst, price target now $27

Carpenter Technology Corporation [NYSE: CRS] traded at a low on 12/18/20, posting a -6.33 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $27.81. The company report on October 22, 2020 that Carpenter Technology Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results.

Generated $88 million of operating cash flow; free cash flow of $63 million.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Total liquidity of $613 million including $219 million of cash on hand.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1395559 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Carpenter Technology Corporation stands at 5.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.88%.

The market cap for CRS stock reached $1.43 billion, with 48.30 million shares outstanding and 47.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 500.38K shares, CRS reached a trading volume of 1395559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carpenter Technology Corporation [CRS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRS shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Carpenter Technology Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Carpenter Technology Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carpenter Technology Corporation is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRS in the course of the last twelve months was 11.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has CRS stock performed recently?

Carpenter Technology Corporation [CRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.42. With this latest performance, CRS shares gained by 7.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.95 for Carpenter Technology Corporation [CRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.87, while it was recorded at 28.87 for the last single week of trading, and 21.99 for the last 200 days.

Carpenter Technology Corporation [CRS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carpenter Technology Corporation [CRS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.32 and a Gross Margin at +15.83. Carpenter Technology Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.05.

Return on Total Capital for CRS is now 5.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carpenter Technology Corporation [CRS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.20. Additionally, CRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carpenter Technology Corporation [CRS] managed to generate an average of $239 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Carpenter Technology Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings analysis for Carpenter Technology Corporation [CRS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carpenter Technology Corporation posted 0.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carpenter Technology Corporation go to 22.87%.

Insider trade positions for Carpenter Technology Corporation [CRS]

There are presently around $1,159 million, or 87.50% of CRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,110,700, which is approximately 27.736% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,704,853 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $130.84 million in CRS stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $100.73 million in CRS stock with ownership of nearly -4.806% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carpenter Technology Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Carpenter Technology Corporation [NYSE:CRS] by around 6,844,314 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 7,126,065 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 27,714,887 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,685,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRS stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 593,878 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,398,576 shares during the same period.