Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] Is Currently -2.10 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: CZR] price plunged by -2.10 percent to reach at -$1.62. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Caesars Entertainment Invests $325 Million to Transform Harrah’s New Orleans into Caesars New Orleans.

New hotel tower, redesigned interior and exterior features, and new culinary and hospitality offerings will be complete by 2024.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc., parent company of Harrah’s New Orleans, shared plans to transform the award-winning property into Caesars New Orleans as part of a $325 million renovation and construction project that will significantly enhance the property, set to be completed by 2024.

A sum of 6959805 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.05M shares. Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares reached a high of $78.16 and dropped to a low of $74.63 until finishing in the latest session at $75.44.

The one-year CZR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.33. The average equity rating for CZR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $80.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $68 to $67, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on CZR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc. is set at 3.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40.

CZR Stock Performance Analysis:

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.93. With this latest performance, CZR shares gained by 18.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.04 for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.63, while it was recorded at 75.08 for the last single week of trading, and 41.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Caesars Entertainment Inc. Fundamentals:

Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

CZR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Caesars Entertainment Inc. posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -154.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. go to 27.50%.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,952 million, or 91.60% of CZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,160,056, which is approximately -62.838% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 18,638,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.41 billion in CZR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.29 billion in CZR stock with ownership of nearly -70.437% of the company’s market capitalization.

164 institutional holders increased their position in Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:CZR] by around 44,294,371 shares. Additionally, 292 investors decreased positions by around 690,942,497 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 537,044,631 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,192,237 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZR stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,133,852 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 267,202,529 shares during the same period.