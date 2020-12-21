Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [BNL] Stock trading around $19.50 per share: What’s Next?

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [NYSE: BNL] price plunged by -1.37 percent to reach at -$0.27. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: BNL), an internally-managed real estate investment trust (“BNL,” the “Company,” “we,” “our,” or “us”), announced its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. All per share amounts presented in this press release are on a diluted per share basis unless stated otherwise. All historic share and per share amounts have been adjusted to give retrospective effect to the four-for-one stock split of the Company’s outstanding shares of Common Stock that occurred on September 18, 2020.

MANAGEMENT COMMENT.

A sum of 6022973 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 488.38K shares. Broadstone Net Lease Inc. shares reached a high of $19.99 and dropped to a low of $19.50 until finishing in the latest session at $19.50.

The one-year BNL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.84. The average equity rating for BNL stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [BNL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNL shares is $20.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Broadstone Net Lease Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Broadstone Net Lease Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on BNL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadstone Net Lease Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for BNL in the course of the last twelve months was 17.01.

BNL Stock Performance Analysis:

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [BNL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.63.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.70 for Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [BNL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.48, while it was recorded at 19.33 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Broadstone Net Lease Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [BNL] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.38 and a Gross Margin at +48.97. Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.74.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [BNL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.88. Additionally, BNL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [BNL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,274 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNL stocks are: UNITED CAPITAL FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC with ownership of 22,966,906, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 7,527,066 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $146.78 million in BNL stocks shares; and RESOLUTION CAPITAL LTD, currently with $82.98 million in BNL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [NYSE:BNL] by around 65,309,975 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,309,975 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNL stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 65,309,975 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.