BioTelemetry Inc. [BEAT] moved up 16.90: Why It’s Important

BioTelemetry Inc. [NASDAQ: BEAT] price surged by 16.90 percent to reach at $10.44. The company report on December 20, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Companies – BEAT, SNCA, BBIO, TLRY, NEOS.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:.

BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Royal Philips for $72.00 per share in cash. If you are a BioTelemetry shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

A sum of 11066604 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 310.61K shares. BioTelemetry Inc. shares reached a high of $73.10 and dropped to a low of $71.95 until finishing in the latest session at $72.22.

The one-year BEAT stock forecast points to a potential downside of -21.38. The average equity rating for BEAT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BioTelemetry Inc. [BEAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEAT shares is $59.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for BioTelemetry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2020, representing the official price target for BioTelemetry Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while SunTrust analysts kept a Buy rating on BEAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioTelemetry Inc. is set at 3.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEAT in the course of the last twelve months was 29.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

BEAT Stock Performance Analysis:

BioTelemetry Inc. [BEAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.32. With this latest performance, BEAT shares gained by 52.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.78 for BioTelemetry Inc. [BEAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.08, while it was recorded at 63.80 for the last single week of trading, and 44.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BioTelemetry Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioTelemetry Inc. [BEAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.43 and a Gross Margin at +62.46. BioTelemetry Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.80.

Return on Total Capital for BEAT is now 12.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioTelemetry Inc. [BEAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.48. Additionally, BEAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioTelemetry Inc. [BEAT] managed to generate an average of $17,555 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.BioTelemetry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

BEAT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BioTelemetry Inc. posted 0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BioTelemetry Inc. go to 25.00%.

BioTelemetry Inc. [BEAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,391 million, or 99.40% of BEAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,284,293, which is approximately -0.961% of the company’s market cap and around 2.89% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, holding 4,462,114 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $322.25 million in BEAT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $267.93 million in BEAT stock with ownership of nearly -3.449% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioTelemetry Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in BioTelemetry Inc. [NASDAQ:BEAT] by around 3,076,134 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 2,155,933 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 27,873,138 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,105,205 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEAT stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 663,361 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 840,973 shares during the same period.