Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX] Revenue clocked in at $86.70 million, up 75.71% YTD: What’s Next?

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AXNX] jumped around 4.53 points on Friday, while shares priced at $48.69 at the close of the session, up 10.26%. The company report on December 14, 2020 that Axonics® Announces Appointment of David M. Demski to Board of Directors.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXNX), a medical technology company that has developed and is commercializing novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices for the treatment of urinary and bowel dysfunction, announced the appointment of veteran medical technology industry executive David M. Demski to its board of directors, effective January 1, 2021.

Mr. Demski currently serves as president and CEO of Globus Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: GMED), a publicly traded medical technology company that manufactures and markets musculoskeletal implants and related surgical products, with sales in 2019 of over $750 million and a current market capitalization of over $5.9 billion. Mr. Demski has served as a member of the Globus board of directors since the inception of Globus in 2003. From 2003 until his appointment as CEO of Globus in 2017, Mr. Demski held various senior management positions at Globus, including chief financial officer, chief operating officer and president, Emerging Technologies. Mr. Demski received a B.S. in Business Administration from University of Michigan and an M.B.A. from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. stock is now 75.71% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AXNX Stock saw the intraday high of $48.99 and lowest of $43.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 52.10, which means current price is +219.28% above from all time high which was touched on 10/01/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 544.40K shares, AXNX reached a trading volume of 1623422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXNX shares is $61.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXNX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on AXNX stock. On August 07, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AXNX shares from 48 to 57.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.46.

How has AXNX stock performed recently?

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.81. With this latest performance, AXNX shares gained by 7.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.68 for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.49, while it was recorded at 44.56 for the last single week of trading, and 39.29 for the last 200 days.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -597.68 and a Gross Margin at +53.04. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -578.40.

Return on Total Capital for AXNX is now -44.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.87. Additionally, AXNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX] managed to generate an average of -$264,685 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.60.

Earnings analysis for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. posted -0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXNX.

Insider trade positions for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX]

There are presently around $1,633 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXNX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,689,827, which is approximately 83.755% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,531,760 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $123.27 million in AXNX stocks shares; and CREDIT SUISSE AG/, currently with $95.54 million in AXNX stock with ownership of nearly 29.61% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:AXNX] by around 6,972,567 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 3,653,414 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 22,920,947 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,546,928 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXNX stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 932,100 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 757,138 shares during the same period.