Amgen Inc. [AMGN] Stock trading around $228.49 per share: What’s Next?

Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ: AMGN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.19% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.48%. The company report on December 18, 2020 that Amgen Awards Two Local Biotech Start-Ups With Golden Ticket To LabCentral.

Amgen Golden Tickets Provides Innovative Companies With Lab Space and Mentorship to Advance Science.

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) and LabCentral announced that Octagon Therapeutics and Seranova Bio have each won an Amgen Golden Ticket to LabCentral, Cambridge’s premier launchpad for high-potential life sciences and biotech start-ups. The two Golden Ticket winners were chosen by an internal team of Amgen scientific leaders and live audience members at a virtual pitch event on Dec. 9, 2020. Five finalists pitched their business plans to attendees where the audience members’ votes served as input for the Amgen internal committee’s decision.

Over the last 12 months, AMGN stock dropped by -5.52%. The one-year Amgen Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.84. The average equity rating for AMGN stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $134.62 billion, with 585.00 million shares outstanding and 581.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, AMGN stock reached a trading volume of 5879621 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Amgen Inc. [AMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMGN shares is $253.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Amgen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Amgen Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amgen Inc. is set at 4.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMGN in the course of the last twelve months was 20.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

AMGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.48. With this latest performance, AMGN shares gained by 0.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.59 for Amgen Inc. [AMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 228.93, while it was recorded at 229.63 for the last single week of trading, and 232.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amgen Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amgen Inc. [AMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.15 and a Gross Margin at +81.27. Amgen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.71.

Return on Total Capital for AMGN is now 22.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 70.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amgen Inc. [AMGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 314.60. Additionally, AMGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 282.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amgen Inc. [AMGN] managed to generate an average of $335,128 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Amgen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

AMGN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amgen Inc. posted 3.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amgen Inc. go to 6.65%.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $101,922 million, or 78.10% of AMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 47,985,428, which is approximately -1.527% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,937,060 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.95 billion in AMGN stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $7.65 billion in AMGN stock with ownership of nearly 0.418% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amgen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 985 institutional holders increased their position in Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ:AMGN] by around 17,920,215 shares. Additionally, 888 investors decreased positions by around 24,513,780 shares, while 338 investors held positions by with 403,631,855 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 446,065,850 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMGN stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,006,628 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 1,130,318 shares during the same period.