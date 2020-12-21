AlloVir Inc. [ALVR] gain 40.88% so far this year. What now?

AlloVir Inc. [NASDAQ: ALVR] loss -18.39% on the last trading session, reaching $35.77 price per share at the time. The company report on December 17, 2020 that AlloVir Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for ALVR106, an Allogeneic, Off-the-Shelf, Multi-Virus Specific T Cell Therapy Targeting Four Devastating Respiratory Viruses.

Proof-of-concept phase 1/2 trial to initiate in 2021 to treat severe respiratory viral infections in patients following hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

ALVR106 designed to target devastating diseases caused by four respiratory viruses: respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus.

AlloVir Inc. represents 79.78 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.85 billion with the latest information. ALVR stock price has been found in the range of $35.00 to $44.9096.

If compared to the average trading volume of 279.03K shares, ALVR reached a trading volume of 2671501 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALVR shares is $46.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALVR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for AlloVir Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2020, representing the official price target for AlloVir Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on ALVR stock.

AlloVir Inc. [ALVR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.94.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.72 for AlloVir Inc. [ALVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.73, while it was recorded at 41.11 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AlloVir Inc. [ALVR] shares currently have an operating margin of -16182.42. AlloVir Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14447.88.

Return on Total Capital for ALVR is now -34.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AlloVir Inc. [ALVR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.67. Additionally, ALVR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.43.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.AlloVir Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.30 and a Current Ratio set at 15.30.

There are presently around $747 million, or 32.50% of ALVR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALVR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,626,438, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 36.40% of the total institutional ownership; REDMILE GROUP, LLC, holding 2,333,390 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.47 million in ALVR stocks shares; and ARTAL GROUP S.A., currently with $83.11 million in ALVR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AlloVir Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in AlloVir Inc. [NASDAQ:ALVR] by around 20,874,371 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,874,371 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALVR stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,874,371 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.