ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ] is -7.83% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ALJJ] slipped around -0.13 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.06 at the close of the session, down -10.92%. The company report on December 18, 2020 that ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. Announces Earnings For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended September 30, 2020.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ) (“ALJ”) announced results for its fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2020.

ALJ is a holding company, whose wholly owned subsidiaries are Faneuil, Inc. (“Faneuil”), Floors-N-More, LLC, d/b/a Carpets N’ More (“Carpets”), and Phoenix Color Corp. (“Phoenix”). Faneuil is a leading provider of call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services to commercial and governmental clients across the United States. Carpets is one of the largest floor covering retailers in Las Vegas, Nevada, and a provider of multiple products for the commercial, retail, and home builder markets including all types of flooring, countertops, and cabinets. Phoenix is a leading manufacturer of book components, educational materials, and related products producing value-added components, heavily illustrated books, and specialty commercial products using a broad spectrum of materials and decorative technologies.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. stock is now -7.83% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ALJJ Stock saw the intraday high of $1.32 and lowest of $1.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.46, which means current price is +278.44% above from all time high which was touched on 01/24/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 209.36K shares, ALJJ reached a trading volume of 1195805 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALJJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALJJ in the course of the last twelve months was 8.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has ALJJ stock performed recently?

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.62. With this latest performance, ALJJ shares dropped by -3.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALJJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.00 for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0841, while it was recorded at 1.1420 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7774 for the last 200 days.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.38 and a Gross Margin at +15.26. ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.39.

Return on Total Capital for ALJJ is now 0.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -135.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 600.37. Additionally, ALJJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 528.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ] managed to generate an average of -$8,740 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.85.ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ]

There are presently around $2 million, or 3.40% of ALJJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALJJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 286,727, which is approximately -19.5% of the company’s market cap and around 60.34% of the total institutional ownership; WITTENBERG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 284,961 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.3 million in ALJJ stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.28 million in ALJJ stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ALJJ] by around 178,896 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 120,702 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,216,043 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,515,641 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALJJ stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 150,105 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 19,517 shares during the same period.