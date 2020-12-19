Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] stock Downgrade by Stephens analyst, price target now $210

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.21% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.11%. The company report on December 3, 2020 that Leading the $2.8 Trillion US Healthcare Market: CEO’s of Oak Street Health, Skylight Health, 1life Healthcare and Teladoc – Driving Explosive Revenue Growth with Innovation and New Market Expansions.

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: 1life Healthcare (NASDAQ: ONEM), Skylight Health Group (CSE: SHG) (OTC: CBIIF), Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH).

The US healthcare market is estimated at $2.8 trillion – and the largest in the world. Fast moving innovators are now driving a transformation wave – and creating new opportunities for investors.

Over the last 12 months, TDOC stock rose by 143.16%. The one-year Teladoc Health Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.11. The average equity rating for TDOC stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $28.45 billion, with 144.96 million shares outstanding and 127.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, TDOC stock reached a trading volume of 3009628 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $243.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Teladoc Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $220, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on TDOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc. is set at 8.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDOC in the course of the last twelve months was 374.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.50.

TDOC Stock Performance Analysis:

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.11. With this latest performance, TDOC shares gained by 9.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 143.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.60 for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 201.71, while it was recorded at 194.84 for the last single week of trading, and 191.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teladoc Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.12 and a Gross Margin at +59.62. Teladoc Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.87.

Return on Total Capital for TDOC is now -4.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.40. Additionally, TDOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] managed to generate an average of -$41,193 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Teladoc Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

TDOC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teladoc Health Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TDOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teladoc Health Inc. go to -0.92%.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,479 million, or 53.80% of TDOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,315,227, which is approximately 9.565% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,481,915 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.67 billion in TDOC stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.23 billion in TDOC stock with ownership of nearly 4.767% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teladoc Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 561 institutional holders increased their position in Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE:TDOC] by around 24,565,475 shares. Additionally, 346 investors decreased positions by around 19,324,559 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 60,164,105 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,054,139 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDOC stock had 239 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,926,510 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 3,749,381 shares during the same period.