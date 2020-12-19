S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] is 17.58% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

S&P Global Inc. [NYSE: SPGI] gained 0.06% on the last trading session, reaching $321.06 price per share at the time. The company report on December 17, 2020 that COVID-19 will have long lasting impact on Future of Work, Technology M&A and Cloud, according to 451 Research’s 2021 industry outlook reports.

451 Research, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares the 2021 outlook on key segments within the industry, highlighting lasting impact of COVID-19. The pandemic is moving digital technology strategy into an even more central position for many organizations, often pulling forward years of transformation into mere months, driving higher rates of cloud adoption and triggering substantial technology merger and acquisition activity (M&A). Organizations are rethinking their workplace designs, with information technology at the center, and cybersecurity strategies are being redesigned to account for the new reality of work from home. Acquired by S&P Global Market Intelligence one year ago this month, 451 Research is the division’s information and emerging technology research group.

“This has been an unprecedented year in many respects, and the enterprise IT market is no exception. The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged almost all organizations, but it has also acted as a catalyst for significant digital transformation. Given these changes, the acquisition and integration of 451 Research in S&P Global Market Intelligence could not have been better timed. 451 Research’s extensive analysis and survey work created a broad array of insights to benefit both 451 Research and S&P Global Market Intelligence clients. Technology plays a transformational role in most companies and we are excited to bring these rich insights to our broader audience,” said Brett Azuma, Head of Research at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

S&P Global Inc. represents 240.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $77.49 billion with the latest information. SPGI stock price has been found in the range of $316.43 to $322.89.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, SPGI reached a trading volume of 3020078 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about S&P Global Inc. [SPGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPGI shares is $396.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPGI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for S&P Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2020, representing the official price target for S&P Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $336 to $397, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on SPGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for S&P Global Inc. is set at 7.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 174.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPGI in the course of the last twelve months was 28.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for SPGI stock

S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.46. With this latest performance, SPGI shares dropped by -4.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.34 for S&P Global Inc. [SPGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 338.11, while it was recorded at 322.85 for the last single week of trading, and 321.94 for the last 200 days.

S&P Global Inc. [SPGI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.89 and a Gross Margin at +70.07. S&P Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.69.

Return on Total Capital for SPGI is now 47.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 45.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 383.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 977.04. Additionally, SPGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 953.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] managed to generate an average of $94,356 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.S&P Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

S&P Global Inc. [SPGI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, S&P Global Inc. posted 2.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for S&P Global Inc. go to 11.83%.

An analysis of insider ownership at S&P Global Inc. [SPGI]

There are presently around $64,371 million, or 85.50% of SPGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPGI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,551,872, which is approximately -0.971% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,761,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.02 billion in SPGI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.45 billion in SPGI stock with ownership of nearly -2.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in S&P Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 509 institutional holders increased their position in S&P Global Inc. [NYSE:SPGI] by around 6,568,278 shares. Additionally, 542 investors decreased positions by around 7,806,221 shares, while 206 investors held positions by with 186,121,213 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,495,712 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPGI stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,083,102 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 269,851 shares during the same period.